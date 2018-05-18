When was the last time I laughed this hard? I can’t remember.
Oh, wait. Yes, I do: It was in 2016 during the original “Deadpool.” The sequel, “Deadpool 2,” is every bit as subversive, smart and violent as the first film.
Once again, Ryan Reynolds plays Deadpool, the unlikely superhero who has a starfish-like ability to regenerate whenever he’s wounded or seemingly killed, which seems to be about every 15 seconds or so. He spends his days and nights traveling all over the world to take down criminals who die amid buckets of carnage.
Right from the beginning, we join him in on a lengthy romp of mayhem until he realizes he needs to go home: It is, after all, his anniversary. And there is the love of his life, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), who announces big plans for their future.
But tragedy ensues, and Deadpool, who must face the fact that he’s indestructible, tries to find a new lease on life by joins the X-Men as a trainee. On his first assignment, he goes up against a 14-year-old mutant Russell Collins, who calls himself Firefist (Julian Dennison, “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”). They end up together in a prison that is invaded – I guess that’s the word – by a cyborg-like soldier named Cable (Josh Brolin) from the future who says that Russell must be eliminated (shades of “Terminator”)
Deadpool isn’t alone in all this. He hires other superheroes, including the wonderful Domino (Zazie Beetz) who claims that her super power is her good luck. Another character named Peter (Rob Delaney, television’s “Catastrophe”) has no super powers, but is added to the team Deadpool calls “X-Force” anyway.
There’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance by an A-list star, dozens of pop-culture references including David Bowie, “The Goonies,” other Marvel Universe movies and even a James Bond-esque opening credits sequence. And the script breaks the fourth wall to speak directly to the audience occasionally.
Once again, vulgarity abounds, whether it’s in the one-liners I can’t print here or the spectacle of violence unleashed throughout. Reynolds hits the perfect notes for his character to be irreverent and always likeable.
There’s a thread about time travel that’s confusing until the final scenes – I think, anyway; I was laughing too hard to notice every detail – tie up things neatly.
This isn’t for kids or the squeamish, which is why it richly earns its “R” rating. It’s for grownups who loved the first “Deadpool” and will be glad to hear that an “X Force” movie, as well as a “Deadpool 3” flick, are in the works.