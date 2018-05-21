This is the kind of thing that might have been better received some years back. In one of its truly comic moments, one of the characters makes a funny self-referential comment: “They don’t make talking-dog movies anymore.”
Except, I guess, for “Show Dogs.”
The idea here is that a baby panda has been stolen. Max, a Rottweiler police dog (voiced by Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) must partner with a skeptical FBI agent named Frank (Will Arnett) to go undercover at a dog show to find the suspects in an international smuggling scheme and ultimately track down the panda’s whereabouts.
If this reminds you of another movie, it should. It’s “Miss Congeniality” with canine performers.
Max, of course, is supposed to be a “street dog” who doesn’t fit in with other dogs, especially the lovely Daisy (Jordin Sparks.) She has eyes for the new dog who seems to be different from the other canines she encounters in the ring.
Max becomes friends with a Papillon named Philippe (Stanley Tucci) and a pug named Sprinkles (Gabriel Iglesias).
In the meantime, Max must prepare for the ring. And the one thing he can’t get used to is, uh, being handled in his private regions. This is supposed to be a family film. Who on earth thought this cringe-worthy attempt at humor was a good idea to use over and over again?
The jokes are stale, the story line is mostly silliness, and the CGI runs the gamut from the ridiculous to the sublime (I must give credit to whomever animated and directed Philippe — the character looks incredibly realistic and is engaging, too).
Truly, it isn’t fair for me to write anything negative about the human performers. No one could have saved this lackluster, low-brow script.
Incidentally, much is made about the movie “Turner & Hooch,” the 1989 movie starring Tom Hanks. What kid, and in fact how many of their parents, are going to get these references? Maybe it’s more of a television staple than I had thought.
The film is set in Las Vegas, and we get so many tourist-friendly shots that it begins to resemble a tourism ad.
It isn’t as though this film will leave children scarred for life. It’s just not worth your time or money. With the wonderful “Paddington 2” on DVD, you don’t have to go far to see a smart, good-natured family film with a talking-animal star (in this case, an adorable bear).
Don’t children deserve high-quality entertainment every bit as much as adult audiences do?
Bow-wow out of this one.