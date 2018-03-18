Oh, how Christian films are coming into their own.
Over the last few years, the quality of faith-based movies has continued to improve. And here’s another good one. “I Can Only Imagine,” the story of the hit Christian single by the same name, is watchable and uplifting.
MercyMe singer Bart Millard (played here by stage performer J. Michael Finley) wrote the song in a few minutes. But it took years to lead up to the tune’s creation, and this movie takes the audience back decades to see how it all began.
Dennis Quaid is Arthur, Bat’s angry, violent dad who not only beats his son, but also abuses him verbally at nearly every turn. Bart’s mother can’t stand the anguish of living with the cruel, hard-drinking Arthur, so she takes off.
Eventually, Bart tries to become a football star like his father was. But he ends up embracing music instead. There’s an enjoyable scene that shows him singing the lead in a school production of “Oklahoma!”
He and his father continue to bicker, and their arguing turns to violence.
Bart, who has no reason to stay home, ends up touring with a band, which struggles but maintains enough of an audience to keep selling tickets and CDs. But the struggle only gets tougher.
I like the movies by brothers Jon and Andy Erwin, from “October Baby” to “Woodlawn.” They give us character development, and they know how to depict situations that encourage and inspire their audiences.
Big-screen newcomer Finley (who reminds me a lot of Sean Astin, who starred in “Woodlawn”) gives a solid performance and also shows off a great singing voice.
Quaid is such a welcome presence onscreen. He fleshes out the enraged Arthur, whom we may not like but whom we understand. When Arthur’s life begins to change, we comprehend that, too, even when his own son doesn’t.
Some of the most enjoyable scenes involve the band performing or behind the scenes. It’s nice to see Trace Adkins as the band’s manager.
The theme of conflict between father and son, with a son determined to follow his dreams and the father rooted in reality, is universal. I don’t think you need to have a walk of faith to appreciate the turmoil between the two characters.
On a different level, the movie is about how good music can spring from unhappy situations, and how even the most lost among us can seek and find redemption.
Even if you’ve never heard of MercyMe or Millard, you’ll appreciate learning their story in this engaging biopic.