It’s far from brilliant. But it’s pretty funny. And it’s a lot sweeter than you might think it would be.
“Life of the Party” stars Melissa McCarthy as Deanna, a good-natured mom who returns to college … the same college her daughter attends. Its ancestry lies in the Rodney Dangerfield movie “Back to School,” which has a similar premise.
The story begins with Deanna and her louse of a husband Dan (Matt Walsh, ”Office Christmas Party”) dropping off their daughter Maddie (Molly Gordon, “Love the Coopers”) at her sorority house. Moments later, Dan tells the unsuspecting Deanna that he is in love with another woman and wants a divorce.
The heartbroken Deanna is comforted by her own parents while she decides what to do. After she has devoted her life to being a mother and a wife, and now she decides to do something for herself: Finish the degree in archeology that she never completed.
And suddenly there Deanna is, shopping for textbooks and dropping in on her daughter at the sorority house, where she is warmly welcomed by the other students (her creepy new roommate, on the other hand, doesn’t have the same reaction).
The way she bonds with the other students — except for a couple of mean girls in one of her classes — is fun to watch. She ends up having a hot romance with a student named Jack (Luke Benward, “Dear John.”)
At first, Maddie doesn’t know what to make of her mom partying and doing the “walk of shame” back to her dorm room.
Through all of Deanna’s ups and downs, her best friend Christine (Maya Rudolph) is a constant source of support, and often hilarity. The scenes with the two women together are among the most comical, not surprisingly.
Ben Falcone directs his wife, McCarthy, and they wrote the script together. I like the way that the only things Deanna changes about herself are her hair and clothing. She’s comfortable in her own skin, whether it’s during a hook-up in the library stacks or confronting a bully on the dance floor.
I like the way the script allows Deanna to be comfortable with a physical relationship in which she isn’t mocked, but simply accepted as a woman.
Because of the rating, McCarthy is more subdued this time around, and that helps make her character endearing.
While this isn’t one of the best films of the year, it’s a solid comedy with a good heart and hearty laughs. Take your mom, take your friends … or maybe just take them all together.