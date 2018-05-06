This time, I have personal reference material for a comparison between an original movie and a remake, because our Quad-City Times librarian (thanks, Roy Booker!) found my 1987 review of the original “Overboard” film starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.
Some things just don’t change.
More than 30 years ago, I wrote that I was done with memory-loss movies. I meant it, too. Still, I couldn’t actively hate the first movie, because some parts of were funny, and of course Hawn and Russell, a real-life couple, had onscreen chemistry.
And now the amnesia ship sails again in the 2018 version starring Eugenio Derbez and Anna Faris, with the roles reversed. It’s still funny in parts, sympathetic in others, but just as contrived as the first movie.
In the first movie, Hawn was a wealthy woman who hired Russell’s character to remodel a closet on her yacht. She’s so cantankerous that she refuses to pay him. After she falls off the ship and loses her memory, he tells her that she is his wife and mother of their children.
This time around, Derbez is Leonardo, a playboy who hasn’t a care or responsibility in the world. Faris, as Kate, tries to make ends meet with multiple jobs while she studies to earn her nursing degree, ends up being assigned to clean aboard his yacht.
It’s Leonardo who falls into the water and comes out with amnesia, although he’s still cranky and ordering people around. Kate’s friend talks her into pretending he is her husband and the father of her three daughters.
The bewildered Leonardo “comes home” to a modest house. He takes a job as a day laborer who works construction. At first, he is exhausted and unhappy. But as he gets to know his “family,” he becomes enamored with them and becomes a devoted husband and father.
Kate plans on telling Leonardo the truth as soon as she is able to take her nursing exam. But she discovers, during this fish-out-of-water tale, that he has a knack for cooking, housekeeping, and generally being a family man that she hadn’t considered when she first hatched her scheme.
Little chemistry exists between Faris and Derbez. But Derbez does indeed have chemistry with his fellow workers, and that results in a nice scene that involves a conversation about the joys of middle-class life.
The movie is just about what you’d expect: Some laughs sprinkled through a so-so story with few surprises. You could do worse than seeing this serviceable comedy, but no one will go overboard about it during awards season.