A serious story based on the Bible, “Paul: Apostle of Christ” is an uplifting tale about belief, sacrifice and the beginnings of the Christian church.
This comes from Sony’s Affirm Films, the same company behind other quality faith-based films such as “Risen” (Never heard of it? If you want to see an intelligent faith-based movie, you owe it to yourself to see this one.)
You’ve probably heard the phrase “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.” That’s mentioned here in this story set in 67 A.D., when the emperor killed Christians and blamed them for the Great Fire of Rome.
The apostle Paul (James Faulkner, television’s “Game of Thrones”) is imprisoned at Mamertine. Luke (Jim Caviezel, “The Passion of the Christ”) one of the authors of the Gospels, is a Greek physician who talks with Paul before the prisoner is put to death. He manages to travel back and forth between Paul’s cell and an enclave of Christians who seek refuge together under the watchful eyes of Priscilla (Joanne Whalley) and Aquila (John Lynch).
Paul, who previously was known as Saul, prosecuted and killed many Christians before his conversion, which we see in a flashback, on the road to Damascus. He talks about his memories, his guilt and his faith with Luke.
In the meantime, Mauritius (Olivier Martinez), an administrator at the prison where Paul is being held, is worried about his daughter, who is dying from some kind of illness no local physician seems to be able to address. He prays to the gods of Rome, but the girl continues to weaken.
The Christians cannot come to an agreement about whether they should leave Rome or stay and face certain death.
Throughout, the dialogue often includes the well-known words of Paul: “Love is patient, love is kind,” for example, which has been used in countless wedding ceremonies.
The tone of the movie is somber. It’s not always easy to watch, although director Andrew Hyatt never exploits the violence or the cruelty of the time. He gives us glimpses of brutality, though, in sequences that include Christians being used as torches and a woman who is covered in blood that is not her own.
The characters always are believable and true to the words of the Bible. I like the way Paul and Luke are depicted here, as men with regrets and personal struggles.
Among the final scenes is one that touches on forgiveness. It is so well-wrought and so earnest that it brought tears to my eyes with its beautiful images of hope and redemption.