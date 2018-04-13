This is a strange and surprisingly adult movie wrought by Wes Anderson, whose “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” was so enjoyable in 2009.
A director who may be an acquired taste to some and whose work is a must-see for others, Anderson never gets stale or repetitive. His highly detailed stop-motion animation is a sight to see in “Isle of Dogs,” which can be described as an artsy film — if the word “arthouse” makes you shudder, you’re more likely to find your entertainment on another screen.
The movie’s closest relative, or one of them, anyway, is “Seven Samurai.”
At first, it might be a little off-putting. A note tells viewers that the dogs’ barks have been “rendered into English.” But Atari and most of the other human characters speak only Japanese. So, because there are few subtitles, we have to figure out what many of the characters are saying by their body language.
It’s set in Japan, in the not-too-distant future in the fictional Megasaki City. Mayor Kobayashi has ordered that, because of “snout fever,” all dogs must be taken to Tash Island, where the poor animals — many of them former house pets — must forage for food and learn to fight. (Note to those who may consider taking children: Not all of the dogs make it, and others are involved in quite a bit of violence).
Eventually, the dogs form packs. They have friendships and love interests, just as we do. And they’re astonished one day to see a small plane in the sky.
It’s piloted by Kobayashi’s ward Atari (Koyu Rankin) who is bound and determined to find his dog. He crashes his airplane on the island, where he is met with a pack of dogs that include the tough Chief (Bryan Cranston) and other dogs voiced by Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Murray.
In the meantime, a young journalist (Greta Gerwig) suspects that there is a lot more to the situation than Kobayashi is telling.
I have an affinity for scores, and I really love this one by Alexandre Desplat, who focuses on drums. And speaking of sound, “I Won’t Hurt You” by the West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band is a memorable tune with what sounds like a heartbeat at its core.
The cinematography is nothing short of astonishing, with each sequence truly an artwork of color and detail. Watch how the dogs’ faces reveal emotions, and how explosions, water and other environments catch your eyes.
If you love dogs — there’s a none-too-subtle pun in the title — and/or you love Anderson’s other quirky works, you’ll want to sit. And stay.