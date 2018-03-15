A grim, realistic look at coming of age during World War II, “Summer Solstice” is set in the summer of 1943 in Poland when it was under German occupation.
The Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities allows screenerslikw me to see the movie before it is shown locally.
Late one night, my husband decided to watched “Summer Solstice” with me ... that is, until a certain point about 30 or so minutes into the film. “I just can’t,” he said. “It’s too sad, and I don’t want to see this before I go to bed.”
He left the room before the really grim stuff began. He was right: This is the kind of movie whose brutality stays with the viewer longer than the duration of the movie itself.
The central characters are two teenagers: the Polish Romek (Filip Piotrowicz,) who works on the railroad, and German military police officer Guido (Jonas Nay). Both are 17, but their stations in life are quite different: Romek lives in the country with his mother, whom he tries to help by working for Leon, the former colleague of his father, who drove an engine.
Leon, a deceitful, controlling sort, secretly collects the scattered belongings of the Jews who have been deported and forced to leave clothing and mementos behind.
Another one of Romek’s coworkers laughs about the German presence: “There’s no arguing about Hitler. He did free us from the Jews. Poles are going to be raising up statues in his honor,” he says.
Romek has eyes for Franka (Urszula Bogucka), who is the daughter of a well-to-do farmer. But she barely gives him the time of day, because she’s interested in Guido.
Guido loves jazz and swing — music that is considered to be “degenerate” by his commanding officer. Guido has a sensitive side, and is shocked when he is forced to stand by while atrocities are committed.
It is Romek, who scavenges for items along the railroad track, who makes horrifying discoveries along his route. And he eventually comes face-to-face with Guido, and the two discover they have more in common than they might have thought.
Director/screenwriter Michal Rogalski has created complex characters engaged in personal turmoil who make discoveries that shock them both. He contrasts the brutality and the harsh reality of hatred and warfare with the peaceful fields and a river so close at hand. His ensemble is cast beautifully, and all are capable performers.
Not always easy to watch, but certainly deserving of being seen. This is a moving, powerful film.