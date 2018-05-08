Remarkably intelligent with razor-sharp awareness of the human condition, “Tully” will resonate with parents and non-parents alike.
Just like the earlier “Young Adult,” which also was directed by Jason Reitman, written by Diablo Cody and starred Charlize Theron, this a simple story with an intensity that could wring tears from you. I know it did for me.
Theron is Marlo, a woman we meet in her ninth month of pregnancy. She already has two other children: A daughter (Lia Frankland), 8, and a son (Asher Miles Fallica) who has special needs.
Marlo’s husband Drew (Ron Livingston) works all day and is barely present at night. After dinner, he goes straight to the bedroom and plays video games.
Marlo, who is on maternity leave from her human resources job, is not exactly excited about the “blessed event.” Visiting her wealthy brother (Mark Duplass) and his ever-chipper wife doesn’t make her situation easier, especially after he offers to pay for a “night nanny” to help care for the newborn so that Marlo can get some sleep.
Marlo scoffs at the idea of a stranger in her home. But then the baby arrives, along with the crying and the feeding and the diapers and the crying … you get the picture.
And soon Tully (Mackenzie Davis, “Blade Runner 2049”), 26, arrives one night. “I’m here to take care of you,” she tells Marlo. Finally, Marlo is able to sleep a little and actually enjoy her infant and her two other children.
In the meantime, Tully seems wise beyond her years, and helps Marlo in nearly every facet of her life. “It’s like I can see colors again,” Marlo explains to her husband while she discusses the relief that Tully brings.
This is one of Theron’s finest roles. Her weary Marlo is a sympathetic character whose desperation is written in the circles under her eyes, her grim mouth and her often-clever lines: “My body looks like a relief map for a war-torn country.” We understand why she snaps occasionally.
And Davis is terrific, too. Her wide-eyed Tully is loving and loyal toward both baby and mom, and her youthful wisdom make for a lovable character who’s always full of surprises. The friendship that the two form is believable and sweet.
There is so much more to this movie. It would spoil it for you if I even hinted at the twist toward the finale, which has one of the most tender, subtle scenes you’ll ever see.
More of a drama than a comedy, “Tully” is a thought-provoking film that will tug at your heart.