The next iOS “Upgrade” might be … you.
At least that’s what Leigh Whannell posts in this sci-fi actioner — for grownups only — set in the not-too-distant future.
Grey (Logan Marshall-Green, “Prometheus”) is an auto mechanic who works on vehicles that are quite the opposite of what his wife, Asha (Melanie Allejo), drives. Her transportation is a self-guided, state-of-the-art car that warns those inside not to touch the wheel while the car makes its way under skies sprinkled with surveillance drones.
Asha, who works for a high-tech company, accompanies Grey one night to the home of one of his clients. One their way home, something goes horribly wrong in Asha’s car, which ends up in a part of town where anything can happen.
Disaster ensues. Finally, Grey is left without the use of his arms or legs, with his mother close by to do what she can for him while he mourns his losses and tries to figure out exactly who caused the catastrophe, which obviously was no random exercise.
Soon, as Grey begins to come to grips with what appears to a be a bleak future, his reclusive client — think Howard Hughes crossed with Steve Jobs —appears and makes him an offer: Grey can have an upgrade with a device called STEM that will be implanted in his neck.
Meanwhile, Detective Cortez (Betty Gabriel, “Get Out”) is working the case. She knows that Grey isn’t telling her everything, and she also knows that he’s connected somehow to the bodies that begin piling up.
That’s because Grey is going to great lengths to track down the perpetrators. With more than a little help from STEM, who talks Grey through some, uh, challenging situations with literal blow-by-blow instructions, Grey becomes a vengeance machine in more than one grisly fight to the death.
I’m a longtime fan of Whannell’s work that includes the “Saw” and “Insidious” films. The humor here is dark, the dialogue is sharp and the action intense, which will come as no surprise to other Whannell aficionados.
Bringing it all together is Marshall-Green, whose performance is superb. Watch how he gives even his most subtle movement a slightly robotic delivery after he undergoes the STEM surgery. You can watch him become more accustomed not only to his restored physical abilities, but also to the presence of another entity inside his head.
Another engaging aspect of the movie is that it employs capable performers who aren’t household names.
There is a little “Ex Machina” in this, along with a dash of “Hardcore Henry” somewhere in its ancestry. But “Upgrade” is an original — a next-level jolt of science-fiction.