Well, I’ll be doggoned: One of the finest films of 2018 — and I know it’s only April but I’ll stand by this statement in December for sure — is an animated war movie that arrived with little fanfare.
Critics have the pleasure, and the duty, I believe, to champion terrific “little” movies that aren’t preceded by gargantuan marketing campaigns. This is one of them.
“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” is the true story of a real dog who actually became an honorary sergeant during World War I. It’s based on the letters and memoirs of the sister of soldier Robert Conroy (Logan Lerman.) Helena Bonham Carter provides the voiceover as Conroy’s sibling who tells the tale.
We first meet Stubby while he scrambles for survival on the streets of Connecticut. Everywhere he turns, someone chases him away or danger threatens. At one point, he sees a group of soldiers marching along, and Conroy, who is in the mix, is kind to the little dog.
Stubby follows Conroy through basic training, and wins the hearts of nearly everyone around him. When Conroy is deployed to France, Stubby is aboard the ship and ends up on the Western front with the regiment.
The dog keeps vermin out of the trenches, helps find wounded soldiers, warns troops when a gas attack is imminent and even discovers a German spy (none of this was made up — it all happened).
In the meantime, Conroy makes friends, too, and learns to respect them while he appreciates their differences. These include a German soldier and war-weary French soldier named Gaston (Gerard Depardieu), who desperately misses the family he hasn’t seen in two years.
Writer/director Richard Lanni has a flawless approach to this show that is part war movie, part biopic and part history — there’s even a sequence about the 1918 flu pandemic. Sometimes he shows us the action from Stubby’s perspective, and at other times we see down the barrel of a gun from a human’s point of view. This strikes a perfect tone that ranges from whimsical at times to grim during the losses and injury during the warfare scenes.
The cinematography and the animation are simply gorgeous. The movie has a soft texture that’s visually appealing, whether it’s the characters or the landscapes we see.
Kudos to Lanni and the others involved for creating a character in Stubby who remains a canine: Stubby doesn’t talk, and there are no attempts at coarse body-function humor at Stubby’s expense.
Please take your family and your friends to see this excellent movie about an extraordinary dog and his times.