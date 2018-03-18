You’ll “Love, Simon” when you enjoy this movie about a teenager’s coming-of-age and coming out.
Simon (Nick Robinson, “Everything, Everything”) is gay, but he’s hiding it from his friends, the rest of the students at his high school and his family.
Every school day, he car-pools with his friends Leah (Katherine Langford, television’s “13 Reasons Why"), Abby (Alexandra Shipp, “Straight Outta Compton”) and Nick (Jorge Lendeborg Jr., “Spider-Man: Homecoming”). He goes home to his loving family that includes his parents (Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel) and little sister (the wonderful Talitha Bateman, “Annabelle: Creation”).
Simon is growing tired of hiding his secret, one he shares with just one other person: an anonymous student at his school who communicates with him online. Back and forth the two of them write, confiding how difficult it is to pretend to be someone they’re not.
Simon longs to see a new email from “Blue,” the other student. Alas, Simon isn’t careful enough when he signs out of a school computer where Martin (Logan Miller, “Before I Fall”), an obnoxious, lovelorn geek, takes a seat.
Martin proceeds to read all of Simon’s emails, and then to blackmail Simon into doing his bidding — otherwise, Martin will tell the whole school about Simon’s secret.
The movie is based on the bestseller “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli, who was a real-life school counselor. Although the book is young-adult fiction, its characters feel authentic and familiar.
Do you happen to be a fan of the tremendously popular television series “This is Us?” Then you’ll be interested to know that the screenplay was written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, two of the “This is Us” scribes.
The movie reminds me a lot of other enjoyable romances involving young people, including “The Fault in Our Stars” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” The teenage characters are smart, have depth and chemistry, and they’re lots of fun to watch.
I can’t say the same for the obnoxious principal, played by Tony Hale. He’s an authority figure who tries too hard to connect with the students, and comes off a buffoon. It’s not Hale’s fault, but his insufferable character is cartoonish and simply doesn’t belong in this otherwise smart screenplay.
One aspect of the movie to embrace is the flaws of its characters, particularly Simon, who doesn’t always make the wisest decisions when it comes to the feelings of his friends. This makes them all the more likable.
You don’t need to be teenager to like “Simon.”