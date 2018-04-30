I’ve never not been a fan of the Broken Lizard comedy troop.
I know, I know. The double negative is weird. But it’s a fair, if grammatically incorrect, way of expressing my ambivalence about the troupe and its latest film, “Super Troopers 2.”
This seems to be a kind of reinvention of the 2001 movie. It’s raunchy, vulgar and sometimes offensive, but it also provides occasional laughs with its low-brow, slapstick humor.
It’s certain that the Lizard still has tons of fans – otherwise, the Indiegogo campaign for this very film wouldn’t have been successful enough to support the creation of the film.
Members of the Vermont Highway Patrol now work construction after the infamous “Fred Savage incident” (you’ll see what that involved when you stick around.)
Soon the governor (Lynda Carter) assigns them to lead a team that will transition a little Canadian town to an American municipality after the border has been reassessed. War breaks out between the Vermont team and the Canadian guys.
Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, who is also one of the stars as Thorny, we also see Captain O’Hagan (Brian Cox), Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske), Foster (Paul Soter) and the clueless loudmouth Farva (Kevin Heffernan), tussle with the Mounties and the mayor, Guy Le Franc (Rob Lowe, with what I believe is a purposefully bad accent). Among the cameos is Bruce McCullogh from Kids in the Hall.
After a stash of contraband drugs is discovered, some of the investigators sample the drugs. One becomes addicted to what appears to be a female hormone.
Along the way there is nudity (and yes, I’m talking male nudity here in a particularly, uh, memorable can’t-un-see-that sequence), foul language, slapstick and yelling.
Humor is personal. What shocks some viewers will entertain others. Some of the bits here are nods to cherished moments in the first show. One of my favorite scenes refers to the original scene in which Lemme and Foster pull over driver Jim Gaffigan, with one of them working “meow” into the conversation as often as possible. Gaffigan, Lemme and Foster are together again in the sequel to good effect.
Much of the sex-based “humor,” so to speak, is dated, unnecessary and coarse. The timing of some of the content is unfortunate too, especially because some of it involves guns.
If you’re not a fan of the first film, you don’t need to see this. Fans who have waited a long time for the sequel will want to head out to see it right meow.