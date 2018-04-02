“The Testament” offers a double mystery about identity and history in this subtle drama whose structure resembles a courtroom drama.
In this fictional story, Ori Pfeffer (“Hacksaw Ridge”) stars as Yoel, who discovers several surprises in his Holocaust research (slayings similar to those he investigates, not incidentally, actually occurred).
Yoel wants Austrian officials to confirm that 200 Jews, forced into labor, were killed in the village of Lensdorf.
We first see Yoel, a Holocaust scholar, at a hearing, where he insists that a mass grave of 200 Jews must be uncovered before construction should be allowed in the area. The problem is this: He isn’t sure where to begin digging, and he has tried to find the gravesite many times before. He has only so much time to prove his case, because development is set to begin soon in the area.
At the Holocaust Institute in Jerusalem, Yoel has painstakingly interviewed many people who remember hearing screams and shots during the massacre.
Yoel believes there was an extended coverup surrounding the massacre. Time and again, he returns to the research facility to review recordings, documents and other evidence. He comes upon a revelation that touches him personally, and this makes him more determined to seek the truth about what happened at the end of the war, becoming even more determined when he realizes that his own mother is connected to secrecy.
He watches a video that is not supposed to be viewed until after his mother’s death. Now he has reason to doubt not only his mother’s identity, but also his own. Could he also be living part of a lie?
I like the analogies about digging and research that intertwine throughout the film. The scenes shot in the institute especially emphasize Yoel’s plight: He is surrounded by the truth, with thousands of books and other research material, but knowing just where to find what he wants is going to be an onerous, time-consuming task. No one, it seems, knows exactly where the mass grave is located, although several people acknowledge that they knew what was going on.
For this film, I am unable to separate my critic self and my career self: After a lifetime of being a journalist, I emphasized with Yoel’s commitment to finding the truth as his deadline looms closer. He becomes so desperate that he pressures an elderly witness into an emotional breakdown. How well I appreciate his frustration.
By the end of the movie, you’ll know the facts that Yoel seeks in this thought-provoking finale to a film series that both educates and entertains.