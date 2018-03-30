Steven Soderbergh has wrought a terrific thriller in “Unsane,” a movie he shot over a few days’ time on an iPhone. (This reminds me: If you’re intrigued by the approach and haven’t seen Sean Baker’s “Tangerine” from 2015, you really should.)
I’m glad he went back on his word to retire from movie making. This contemporary no-frills thriller still is full of brilliant camera work, like noticeable and welcome wide-angle shots and Soderbergh’s typically untypical subject matter.
Sawyer Valentini (Claire Foy , Netflix’s “The Crown”) has moved from Boston to Pennsylvania to get away from a stalker. Her fragility is apparent right from the first few moments in the film when we see her awkward interactions with her colleagues and a possibly predatory boss who wants her to attend a conference with him.
After a strange encounter with a strange man in a bar, Sawyer realizes she needs help. So she goes to a victims’ support group and talks to a counselor there.
She signs paperwork there without skimming it — and this begins her descent into a nightmare of being confined against her will. When she discovers she is being committed, she realizes that she is powerless at every turn. And the more angry and insistent she becomes, the more the staff and other patients treat her as though she has lost her mind.
She meets a patient (the terrific Jay Pharoah, from television’s “Saturday Night Live”) who may be a friend. He tells her a lot about what goes on at the hospital and why patients’ stays are extended. He also encourages her to stand it for just a few more days until she is released.
Just when Sawyer thinks things can’t get much worse, a familiar face appears. Is her mind playing tricks on her — is she really unstable? Or is her stalker pursuing her again?
This is a creepy, spine-tingling thriller performed for a capable ensemble that includes a cameo by an A-list actor. Foy is a tough woman who must cast her everyday sensibilities aside while she does everything she can in a desperate bid to gain her freedom and retain her sanity. Especially noteworthy is the role played by Joshua Leonard, recognizable from “The Blair Witch Project.”
Much of the paranoia the movie creates rests on Soderbergh’s camera work that follows Sawyer so closely and at such eerie angles that it, too, seems to be stalking her.
This is the kind of horror that stays with you to make you keep looking over your shoulder.