This “R”-rated Lifetime movie — and that’s exactly what it is — is a serviceable thriller.
“Traffik” wants to call attention to the problem of human trafficking, which it does toward the end of the show. And it also calls attention to the enjoyable Paula Patton, who plays the central figure.
Patton is Brea, a newspaper reporter (yes, this admittedly appeals to me) who is on the outs with her editor after another reporter apparently steals a story.
Her boyfriend John (Omar Epps) is making plans for their future. For her birthday, he builds her the car of her dreams, and plans to take Brea to a romantic getaway in a fancy house in a remote area.
While they are on their way, they stop at a gas station, and that’s where the trouble starts. John and Brea are African-American, and several white motorcycle riders begin to give John trouble about both Brea, who is in the station washroom, and his car.
In the bathroom, Brea encounters a woman who apparently is the girlfriend of one of the riders. She is nervous and appears to have been abused, so Brea wants to help her. But soon after one of the men insists that the woman leave, and John and Brea make their getaway to the gorgeous home with the incredible view.
The two lovers are interrupted when John’s friend Darren (Laz Alonso) arrives with his girlfriend Malia (Roselyn Sanchez) for a visit John does not expect.
In the meantime, Brea discovers that the strange woman’s phone is in her handbag, and that it contains some disturbing photos. When the woman shows up at the house, we know that violence will ensue.
That’s when the film turns into a kind of stalk ‘n’ slash, with the characters fleeing or pursuing, depending on the moment, the brutish invaders. There’s a “big reveal” that’s really not very big if you’ve seen many movies, but it does thicken the plot a bit.
I like the way that African-American performers are cast as the leads — in years past, that probably would not have been the case. Additionally, this could be considered a story of female empowerment, in many respects, although it certainly has a theme about victimization, too.
Patton is one of the most versatile performers around, and she gives it her all despite situations that become forced and then downright ridiculous. If you’ve seen other thrillers, this will be predictable for you.
You could find a worse way to spend a couple of hours. But you could find a more memorable one, too.