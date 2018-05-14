Got a lemon? This is a bad thing if you are talking about a car, but when it comes to your digestive health, it’s a good thing! Lemon is an awesome fruit with some surprising therapeutic characteristics, like aiding in the regulation of the immune system and protecting you from various infections. It acts as an antiseptic agent and enhances blood purification. I consider lemons a super food that are great for adding flavor to a variety of meals. Lemon is a good source of nutrients like vitamin C, calcium, pectin fiber, potassium and traces of vitamin A and iron. In addition, it has antibacterial and medicinal properties.
Lemon juice is an inexpensive drink that maintains and rejuvenates the skin bringing a glow to your face. It also aids in weight loss and digestion. Due to its high level of potassium, some people suffering from heart disease claim it does miracles.
I always recommend warm water lemon juice rather than ice cold water lemon juice because of the time and energy it takes the body to process ice water compared to warm water. When making lemon juice, I personally like to use fresh, organic lemons, grated ginger, and a little cayenne to boost the health benefits. In this article, we will concentrate on the health properties of organic lemon juice in digestion and gut health.
Benefits of Lemon in Digestion/Gut Health
• Aids in detoxification and digestion: lemon juice aids in the removal of unwanted materials and toxins from the body. Lemon juice has a similar atomic composition to saliva and the hydrochloric acid of digestive juice in the stomach. It “tricks” the liver to produce bile, which is a vital acid that is needed for digestion. The citric acid in lemons enhances the functions of enzymes by stimulating the liver that aids in detoxification.
Lemon juice reduces the chances of experiencing bloating, belching and heartburn, which are strong symptoms of indigestion. Due to its high content of minerals and vitamins, it enhances in the loosening of many toxins in the digestive tract. Warm lemon juice stimulates bowel movement, which makes it a recommended drink for cancer sufferers. It stops the problem of diarrhea and constipation by enhancing smooth bowel functions, which detoxifies the body and the skin.
Lemon juice also aids in the flushing of unwanted materials from the body system by increasing the level of urination. This causes toxins to be released faster leaving the urinary tract in a highly healthy state.
• It enhances the immune system and balances pH levels: lemon juice helps in fighting colds due to its high content of vitamin C. It equally stimulates the brain, aids in nerve function and regulates blood pressure due to its potassium content. The vitamin C content found in lemons has an anti-inflammatory effect that reduces respiratory disorder symptoms, improving iron absorption and enhances the immune system in the body. Lemons exhibit some level of antimicrobial characteristics because of its content of saponins that reduces the invasion of cold and flu viruses to the body system. Lemons are acidic in nature but inside the body, they become alkaline in nature. Lemons are one of the most alkalizing foods you can add to your diet. Lemons have both citric and ascorbic acid which are easily metabolized in the body and pave room for the mineral content of lemons to alkalize the blood. Diseases can only invade the body system when the body pH is acidic. However, the regular intake of lemon juice can prevent acidity in the body including uric acids in the joints that causes inflammation and pains.
• Lemon juice enhances weight loss: lemons have high content of pectin fiber that reduces cravings for food. Adding this alkaline food to your diet can speed up weight loss.
Lemons are one simple health choice you can easily make a part of your daily routine. Just drink some warm lemon water first thing every morning, or drink it with your meals. Got lemons? I hope you do!