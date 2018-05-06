As we go sweating along, all we hear is, "It's so hot you could fry an egg on the sidewalk."
Let me tell you, brothers and sisters, it's never hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk.
If you try, you will end up with a mess that looks like slurpy half-cooked scrambled eggs.
Every few years, when the Quad-City weather gets agonizingly torpid, I try to fry an egg on the sidewalk.
I took a shot of cracking an egg Tuesday and waited 15 minutes. It was still an oozy mess, though the weather bureau said the heat index was 102 degrees.
It never works and never will in the Quad-Cities. Forget it, unless you live in a place like Oatman, Ariz.
In the spirit of true investigative reporting, I called Eric Bradley of the Scott County Health Department. He said that a surface of about 300 degrees is needed to fry an egg. You might never find a sidewalk that hot on the streets of Hades, much less the Quad-Cities. An average street or sidewalk temp on a 90-degree day might reach only 100 or so degrees.
There are tricks you might try if you want to fry an egg on your sidewalk. Let me know if they work for you. It's supposed to help if you dribble a little olive oil or spoon some butter in the spot where you break the egg. This allows more heat to flow into the eggs.
TODAY, WE ALL should be in Oatman (south of Kingman, pop. 135) for the annual Fourth of July Sidewalk Egg Frying Contest.
"Too bad you can't come down," said Jackie Rowland, who is chamber of commerce vice president of the burg alongside fabled old Route 66. "A couple hundred people will be here to watch us fry eggs on the walk," she said in a phone visit Tuesday from the town where it sounds like 100 degrees is an everyday kind of misery.
Contestants get 15 minutes to fry an egg in the sun. Judges allow some aids like aluminum reflectors or magnifying glasses to focus the heat on the egg itself. Some contestants have resorted to mirrors.
Rowland said the contest has been going on for 22 years. "We like the eggs to be edible," she said. "They all must be sunny side up; no scrambles. Judging is based on how perfect the egg comes out after 15 minutes on the walk. One woman has won three years.
"Contestants must be careful to shoo away the wild burros who like to nose up and eat the eggs. A TV food network from Canada once came to town to do a program on our egg frying contest."
A sidewalk egg frying contest sounds like a good stunt for the Quad-Cities. It would be a clever aside from music and watermelon and other such Fourth of July events, though I suppose there is nothing patriotic about frying eggs on the sidewalk under a summer sun.
My prior attempts at sidewalk egg frying always ended up with substitute hot spots that didn't really work. I gave up with nothing more than eggy ooze when I tried to fry an egg on a manhole cover on Main Street between 2nd and 3rd, one blistering afternoon.
My only semi-success was at Jeff West's Car Center. He allowed me to crack an egg on the trunk of a Taurus that had seen better days. It was too searing to touch. We left the egg there for 15 minutes. It did scramble itself in a mushy sort of way, not exactly what I would want with toast for breakfast.