Our lives are littered with people whose paths we have crossed. Some have their ups. Lots have their downs and life is a game of Chutes and Ladders.
Driving through the Rock Island Arsenal, an idyllic afternoon, my thoughts suddenly crossed to Pinkie and I paused at the National Cemetery. I never met her, but once we talked on the phone. Spouses can be buried there if their partner has been in the service. I learned her real name and tracked her grave.
Some questions don't have answers. The life of Pinkie was one of those abstract questions. It began with a two-paragraph vignette about life in the city and the quick trick of a hooker in downtown Davenport. I wrote:
"She was tough and blonde, with a pink headband pinching her dark-at-the-roots curls. She had been poured into her jeans, and spiked along West 2nd in silvery heels. She wiggled west, then bee-lined into the front seat of a pickup after speaking briefly to the driver."
In the little item, I called her Pinkie, a nickname I tagged on to her because of the headband's color.
A couple of days later comes this telephone call:
"Thanks for making me a celebrity."
I was puzzled, but then the caller said, "This is Pinkie that you wrote about." She seemed decent and intelligent, but who is to say? I puzzled about how this woman - she said she was 26 - went so terribly astray.
"Maybe I'll drop into your office some day," she said with a breezy farewell. Embarrassed, I said "never mind," worried that she actually might show up and what would people think? That was that, and I gave it no more thought for a year until receiving this single-spaced typed letter:
"Although you weren't aware of it, your mention of Pinkie in your column made her very happy and brightened her drab life. She was very proud of that column, and had several copies made to give to a select group of people - never to any clients.
"After you nicknamed her Pinkie, she even went so far as to purchase a half-dozen more pink headbands to wear as a sort of trademark.
"Hers was a very old, common story: Every cent she made went into the hole in her arm; and finally, Thursday night, she OD'd. She died in the hospital."
The letter went on: "Who am I? I was just someone who let her know that I was available to talk with if she so desired. Pinkie came to trust me, and spoke openly and honestly about many things: Her lifestyle, her drug habit, and even her dreams.
"The last time I saw Pinkie, I asked if she still carried Wundram's column. She shyly pulled it out of a pocket in her jeans. We laughed. What happened to Pinkie was, admittedly, tragic and avoidable; but in another sense, it was pre-ordained. I hope that she has found the tranquility that somehow escaped her in this life."
After Pinkie died, they sorted through her effects. There, carefully folded, was the column, the few paragraphs I had written about her:
"She was tough, and blonde, with a pink headband pinching her dark-at-the-roots curls ..."
The other day, I stared down at her gaunt, flat, grave marker at National Cemetery. I went to a florist and bought a pink rose and left it there. The wind was brisk. I would suspect the flower had fluttered away by sunset.