Whenever I visit University Hospitals in Iowa City, I think of the very old man who was once ahead of me in the cafeteria line. He was teetery, as seniors can be. His wool suit hung on him like a sack.
The cafeteria special of the day was meat loaf, mashed potatoes and scalloped corn. I heard him tell the server that all he wanted was a bowl of mashed potatoes with gravy.
He walked past the cashier in the checkout line and headed toward a table.
"Sir, sir," a courteous young man at the register said to him, "You have to pay for the food here. That'll be 60 cents."
The old man apologized and opened his snap purse to pay.
He said, "Mother always handled things like money."
I suggested that he should wait there while I got him a spoon, wondering why he was so alone, staring at that round cereal bowl of mashed potatoes. When I returned, he was weeping. Someone whispered to me, "His wife died this morning. He's waiting for his daughter from out of town."
I watched this dear old man wipe the tears into a white handkerchief and then tuck the memories into his pocket.
Eulogy for a furry friend
Unless you have a pet, what follows may mean little to you. You may slough it off as "from one of those pet people."
Without embarrassment, David Mattke of Davenport is one of those pet people.
The Mattke family had a lot of nicknames for their dog, like "Libby, You Silly Ol' Dawg-Dawg." When Libby was rambling around the back yard and the Mattke family needed her quickly, she would respond simply to "Dawg-Dawg."
Libby was rescued 14 years ago from the Scott County Humane Society, part lab, part chow, part beagle. A real mix. Libby had a long, happy life. But recently, she had to be put to sleep.
"It was the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life," says David.
During an emotional moment, he wrote this eulogy to his dog. In part:
"Libby, You Silly Ol' Dawg-Dawg ... the way you got so excited each morning, ready for play and adventure. Well, you taught us to wake up and treasure every day as a new gift. The way you could lay your paw gently on my arm while I read the paper, to tell me if it was time to go outside for a break, was wonderful.
"Well, you showed us that non-verbal communication can express more than any words. You had a way to cock your head sideways when I mentioned certain words. Well, you reminded us to be attentive and listen to others
"Silly Ol' Dawg-Dawg ... People think it is we who are teaching tricks to our pet, when all along it is the pet giving us life lessons. I used to laugh about people and their pets, and now I cry at the loss of a close friend. One consolation, though. I know tonight you will be keeping the feet of God warm until that day when we meet again."
Solving a bedroom problem
When I wrote that TV controls should be painted yellow so they would be easier to find in the tangle of covers, Terry Sullivan of Davenport counters:
"I have never lost mine as I believe there are only two things to be done in a bedroom, and TV watching is not one of them.