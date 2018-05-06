(Modestly ... well not exactly ... I run with this introduction given by a professor pal when I was named "Author of the Year" at the Davenport Public Library. It was for our last Quad-Cityline Times book, and "loyal service to the writing community." Some one said it is a eulogy. Golly, blushing, I think it's an undeserved elegy by the esteemed Dr. Roald Tweet, professor of English at Augustana College.)
How does Wundram explain the 8,000 or so daily columns he has written for the Quad-City Times?
"I'm not a writer," he explains. "I'm a storyteller."
Just think. If Bill had been a writer -- 67.8 novels, 1,480 short stories, more than 10,000 poems, or 104,000 limericks. More prolific than Charles Dickens.
As is, Bill has had time for only four books, the most recent: "A Time We Remember." (Another, out next springtime.)
But we Quad-Citians can all be thankful that Bill Wundram has not been a writer.
Otherwise, we would have not had our very own Old Testament prophet. I have read Bill since I moved to Rock Island in 1960. In the best tradition of Jeremiah, Daniel, Ezekiel and Ben Franklin's Poor Richard, you have called us to repentance when we strayed. "Is anyone there, does anyone care?" You have warned kings and judges and sometimes even a voice crying in the wilderness of downtown Davenport.
When we have been tempted by forbidden food -- like lutefisk -- you were there ... When city officials accidentally placed the Sol Lewitt portapotty in its site.
.. When we need to be reminded of our obligations, you were there. You have praised and encouraged us in hard times -- held out hope and redemption -- held on to a vision of the Quad-Cities as a new Jerusalem.
Of all your stories, though, those I like best are the stories you tell for people who have no voice of their own. The homeless, the disturbed, the prostitutes, the Pinky, the personalities, the Choo-Choo, the bag ladies, the eccentrics and others who have fallen through our social net. You tell their stories not because you find them odd and amusing, but because you -- often alone -- have sensed the real human inside the antics and the rags.
Whenever you begin a column with "Bobo died last Thursday," I know I'm probably going to read the only obituary, the only funeral sermon, that man will have. It is those stories that give you away, Wundram. You belong not only among the prophets, but among the humorists -- Will Rogers, Mark Twain, Bill Cosby. Unlike the comedians George Carlin and Jay Leno, you don't laugh at people. You laugh with us. Your humor is warm, not brittle and cold and sarcastic.
You share our joys and sorrows. You and that cluttered office of yours are part of the stories. You are a character, not a writer. We watch your endless search for the Midwest holy grail, the perfect Swiss steak or the ideal church potluck.
And so, Bill, from that second floor office so stuffed with mementos, notes and curios, so camouflaged that the news staff can lose you for hours ... Wearing that rumpled grin, we hope you keep on telling our stories forever.
I'm afraid, just for a day, this first Salute to Authors Day of the new millennium, you'll just have to swallow your humility, admit to being a writer ...
Stay tuned ... final exams
These are days of the college campus tournament on "Jeoppardy." Matt Keller, Bettendorf, that whiz from Vanderbilt, will be in competition Tuesday. His fans will want to know that. Right?
Small thoughts at large
IF AN indeterminate number of jerks riding in an indeterminate number of pickup trucks fire an indeterminate number of shotgun rounds at an indeterminate number of highway signs, will they not eventually produce all the world's great literary works in Braille?
HOW DO THEY get the deer to cross at those yellow road signs?