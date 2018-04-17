You can hear plenty of Jim Gaffigan's brand of humor without leaving your house.
The comedian currently has five specials streaming on Netflix, including 2017’s “Cinco," as well as “Obsessed,” “King Baby,” “Beyond the Pale,” and “Mr. Universe.”
If want to hear his jokes off-screen, you'll have a chance this summer when Gaffigan returns to the Quad-Cities.
The Grammy-nominated stand-up comic, actor, writer, author and father of five is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15. at the TaxSlayer Center, the arena announced Tuesday.
Gaffigan previously performed in the area in March 2014 and July 2016 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
His "Fixer Upper Tour" kicks off Friday at the Smart Financial Center At Sugarland in Houston, Texas, and is scheduled to run through December.
Tickets to see Gaffigan on Aug. 15 cost $35.75, $49.75 or $59.75 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or call 1-800-745-300.