Growing up, Colleen Dunnegan considered it a ritual to go home from school to watch "The Oprah Winfrey Show" with her mom.
As a young girl in small-town DeWitt, Iowa, Dunnegan had big dreams.
After graduating from St. Ambrose University, she had one place of work in mind: Harpo Studios, the Chicago-based company founded by Oprah Winfrey.
"Oprah was a role model to me," Dunnegan said in an email interview. "(She was) a savvy businesswoman using her platform for good, with a true desire to improve the world and inspire people to believe in themselves."
Dunnegan moved to Chicago and "relentlessly" networked until she found an Oprah connection. You can read later on how that worked out.
Dunnegan ended up getting a gig on Winfrey's widely-popular talk show — the same one she watched with her mom — and continued to work for her after the show ended in 2011.
Most recently, she was a producer on "SuperSoul Sunday," an Oprah Winfrey Network program that features in-depth conversations between Winfrey and various guests. In its most recent season, guests included former Vice President Joe Biden, Sheryl Sandberg and Mitch Albom. The episodes are filmed at Oprah's house in Montecito and are now available in a podcast form.
And Dunnegan was recently nominated for an Emmy for her work on "SuperSoul."
I caught up with the Dunnegan, currently a freelance producer in San Francisco, via email to talk about attending the Emmy Awards ceremony on April 29, what she has learned from Oprah and why she'll always come back to Iowa.
Question: How do you think growing up in DeWitt influenced your path to get to where you are today?
Answer: I absolutely believe growing up in a small, close-knit community influenced my path to get to where I am today. I had some incredibly inspiring and compassionate teachers through the years (shout out to Mrs. Pacha and Nathalie Simon!) and coupled with unwavering support from my parents, I always believed I could dream big.
Q: What was the path that led to working for Oprah?
A: I was always a huge fan of the 'Oprah Winfrey Show' growing up. As a young girl, I felt empowered watching the show and I loved hearing stories about people who persevered through difficult times. The show truly opened my eyes and gave me a glimpse of life around the world in places I dreamed of traveling. During my last semester at St. Ambrose, I made the decision to move to Chicago when I graduated to try to land a job at Harpo Studios. To make ends meet financially, I accepted an internship at a public relations firm and relentlessly networked until I found someone who could connect me to someone at Harpo. I interviewed with the director of research for the show and landed a job as a research coordinator. Over the next eight years, I was promoted multiple times and wrapped up my career on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2011 as a producer. It really was an opportunity of a lifetime to work with Oprah and learn from some of the best in the business.
Q: Could you break down what you did for the show and what made a good show for you?
A: My job consisted of so many things across the board. For "SuperSoul," a producer is responsible for full-cycle show development, from concept to air- pitch ideas, booking guests, background research and pre-interviews, writing interview questions for Oprah and pieces within the show, supervising edits, strategizing with publicity, marketing and digital teams to promote the shows.
Oprah has often said that she sees this show as an offering and that if you want to be more fully present and live your life with a wide-open heart, this is the place to come to. So, I believe a good show fulfills that intention and provides the viewers with nuggets of information to walk away with to improve their lives. A key part of that is featuring guests who can show up and be fully vulnerable and share the lessons they’ve learned for personal growth and inspiration to others.
Q: Any highlight episodes or guests? And why?
A: Brother David Steindl-Rast is a Benedictine monk who has written extensively about the practice of gratefulness. Part of the job of producing is doing a deep-dive research about each guest. You read the books they’ve written, past interviews and articles, so you essentially become an expert on their life. The goal is to know as much as you can so you can produce fresh content and ask questions they’ve never been asked before. Brother David has a vast body of work, so I worked closely with his team at his non-profit organization, A Network for Grateful Living, to make sure I didn’t miss anything. I developed a close relationship with his staff and a few months after the show aired, they asked me to be a board member. It was a huge honor to be selected to support this network that is a resource for thousands around the world who are inspired and find comfort in the content on the website.
Q: What is special to you about working with and for an icon like Oprah and on this show?
A: I’m so grateful for my experience working with Oprah and on SuperSoul because it’s expanded my own sense of self and purpose and has given me the opportunity to be a part of helping others believe in themselves and love one another just a little bit more.
Q: What did it mean to you to get nominated for a Daytime Emmy award? What was attending the award ceremony like?
A: It was truly an honor to be nominated! Our team put in a lot of love and hard work last season, so it’s always nice to be noticed and get a little bit of press for the show.
We dressed up, got our hair done and walked the red carpet! It was fun to be on the other side of the camera for a change. It was a blast seeing and celebrating with my former teammates. What was extra special was that I was able to reconnect with a few other friends/former colleagues in the industry that were also nominated for their work.
Q: How often do you make it back to the Quad-Cities?
A: I make it back about four times a year! DeWitt is one of my favorite places in this world because my family is still there. Some of my closest friends also still live in the Quad Cities or surrounding area. Iowa will always be home to me.