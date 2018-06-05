Warm (and plain ol' hot) weather is here, which means it's high time to find a nearby patio with something good to snack on and sip on that hopefully comes with a good view.
The Quad-Cities is full of eateries, breweries and other establishments with such spaces, some of which are complete with picnic-tables or couches and yard games or fire pits.
The following list offers the details on some of those go-to places with outdoor seating.
Read on for 22 ideas on where to go if you're not in the mood to be inside.
1. Armored Gardens
Armored Gardens is perhaps the most significant addition to this season’s patio scene. Inside the restaurant at 315 Pershing Ave., Davenport, visitors can choose from a hearty barbecue menu and between 100 beers on tap. Outside, a 5,000-square foot patio features ample outdoor seating, ping pong tables, a life-size chess set, a putting green and beer pong tables. Plus, if you go on Thursday nights, then you’ll catch Armored Gardens’ ping pong league in action. For more info and to see if you’re favorite beer is available, visit armoredgardens.com
2. UP Skybar
A top spot for outdoor dining and drinking is UP Skybar, the rooftop bar that opened last July atop the Current Iowa hotel at 2nd and Main streets in Davenport. It offers unmatched views of downtown Davenport as well as the Mississippi River. Diners can also enjoy the view from inside the glassed-in restaurant, which offers a variety of bites and signature cocktails. The patio is outfitted with plenty of lounge-type seating and high-top tables plus fire pits. UP also hosts monthly yoga sessions on the roof. For more info, visit facebook.com/UpSkyBar.
3. Sippi's American Grill & Craft Beer
Just down 2nd Street in Davenport, you’ll find another solid outdoor patio option. Sippi’s offers a packed and versatile menu, daily specials, plenty of craft beer options and has two levels of patio space at 406 W 2nd St., Davenport. For more info, visit sippis.net.
4. Barrel House
Barrel House is kind of taking over the Quad-Cities with two locations in Davenport, another location in Moline and one in Silvis, Illinois. Plus, there’s a Barrel House in Dubuque. And each spot comes with outdoor dining space. For more info, visit barrelhouse211.com.
5. Ruby's
When talking about patio dining, Ruby’s is another new spot to check out. Along with offering 32 craft beers on tap, brats, burgers and munchy appetizers, Ruby’s offers outdoor seating via picnic-style tables, a sand volleyball court and a pump track for BMX bikes. Ruby’s is located at 429 E 3rd St., Davenport.
7. Brew
Sitting outside at Brew at 1104 Jersey Ridge Rd. Davenport, on a recent afternoon, one would notice a sign that says, “Smile, laugh, drink, eat,” which is a fitting mood-setter. Brew is a go-to spot for tasty appetizers such as an oversized pretzel with three types of cheese dips and bruschetta, plus flatbreads, salads, sandwiches and breakfast bites, etc. Don’t forget to try Brew’s sangria. For more info, visit brewinthevillage.com
8. Great River Brewery
When it’s nice outside, Great River Brewery’s large outdoor patio is often full of people sipping on a seasonal brew, such as this week’s Rainbow Blonde, or a flagship beer such as the Roller Dam Red. On Saturdays, visit the brewery at 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport, for a free tour as well. For more info, visit greatriverbrewery.com.
9. Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel
This place might be most well-known for hosting weekly concerts. When shows aren’t going on, the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, which opened in February 2017, is open to the public and offers about 100 types of whiskey and bourbon with daily specials. Outside, the sizable patio is home to a shuffleboard area and other games. Plus, it was recently named as the “Best Whiskey Bar in Iowa,” by Thrillist.com. For more info, visit raccoonmotel.com.
10. Governor's Pub
Governor’s Pub at 3470 Middle Road, Bettendorf, has an inviting, partially-covered, patio on the side of its indoor restaurant space. For more info, visit 563-332-6699.
11. Treehouse Pub & Eatery
It wouldn't make sense if a restaurant named after a treehouse didn't come with an outdoor experience. Treehouse Pub & Eatery's signature menu item is a variety of wood-fired pizzas and is signature sight is an outdoor patio that you can spot from the Duck Creek Parkway Trail. The restaurant and bar is located at 2239 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf.
12. Crawford Brew Works
This is one of the newest patios to open in the Quad-Cities. Crawford Brew Works, located at 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, opened in May and boasts a rotating selection of its own craft beer (I recommend the Road Rash Raspberry). Crawford's large outdoor patio is complete with a fire pit. Plus, you can count on finding food trucks outside the brewery on a daily basis. If you want more outdoor adventure, check out the next-door Healthy Habits bike store, where bicycle rentals are available.
12. Five Cities Brewing
Five Cities Brewing, 2255 Falcon Ave., Bettendorf, is another brand new option to add to your list. A dart board and foosball table are inside, and a garage door opens up to the outdoor patio area. The microbrewery doesn't serve food (aside from popcorn), but customers can order food, via their bartender, from nearby restaurants, Central Standard and Crust Stone Oven Pizza, to be delivered.
13. Freight House
The Freight House on River Drive in Davenport has plenty of outdoor seating with an up-close view of the Mississippi River and Modern Woodmen Park. It's a great spot for enjoying a bite or a brew at Fresh Deli or Front Street Brewery or enjoying something from the Freight House Farmers Market, which is open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
14. Bent River Brewery
On the Illinois side, Bent River Brewery is a go-to spot for enjoying the warm weather. It's located at 512 24th St., Rock Island and you can see the brewing system from the outside. The brewery often hosts live music outside, too.
15. Mississippi River Distilling Co.
Let's take a mini road trip to LeClaire, where there are plenty of establishments with patio spaces. That includes Mississippi River Distilling Company's Cody Road Cocktail House, which opened in July at 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. The bar recently came out with a new collection of seasonal cocktails, which are perfectly paired with sitting outside with a grand view of the river that shares its name.
16. Green Tree Brewery
Next door to the distillery is Green Tree Brewery, which features wide selection of brews such as a summer favorite: Raspberry Hefeweizen. Green Tree also offers a great view of the Mississippi River and often has mobile food vendors set up nearby.
17. Wide River Winery
Wide River Winery, founded and based in Clinton, Iowa, has opened two tasting rooms, including one in the East Village of Davenport and another on Cody Road in LeClaire, Iowa. Both locations offer live music, wine tastings and small bites. Customers can order wine by the bottle and if they don't finish it, may take it home in a sealed bottle.
18. The J Bar
You don't have to be a guest at the Holiday Inn & Suites to enjoy the next-door J Bar at 4215 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The modern and inviting restaurant/bar is related to Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, which also offers an outdoor patio area in downtown Moline. Both are owned by the Heart of America Group. Outside of the J Bar, you'll find plenty of seating and, sometimes, live music.
19. Tuggers
Tuggers Burger Bar and Ale House is a Port Byron establishment with a name inspired by Tug Fest, the annual ultimate tug-of-war battle between teams in Port Byron, Illinois, and LeClaire, Iowa. So, you can bet the spot comes equipped with a great patio for watching the Tug Fest. Tuggers offers craft beer, burgers, sandwiches as well as cocktails with names such as the Rope Burn Bloody Mary, Mississippi Manhattan or the Tug Master Mojito. The business offers a great view of the river, and the Tug, on its patio. Its outdoor area is complete with a beach area, games and a dock for boaters.
20. Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill
You can get here via boat or by driving along the Great River Road. Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill, located at 411 River Drive, Princeton, Iowa, is an idyllic spot for patio-lovers. For more info, visit gofishmarinabarandgrill.com.
21. Driftwood Pub
If you're ever on a run, walk or ride a bike on the Mississippi River Trail in the Iowa Quad-Cities, you could make your finish line Driftwood Pub, located right off the path at 1201 E. River Drive, Davenport. Driftwood's menu is packed with seafood dishes as well as weekly specials and specialty cocktails. And its patio overlooks the Mississippi River quite nicely.
22. Len Brown’s North Shore Inn & Marina
Len Brown’s location at the foot of 7th Street on the Rock River in Moline is hard to beat. The establishment frequently hosts outdoor concerts, including the popular Dawn and On festival, set for July 7. Len Brown’s is located at 700 N Shore Drive, Moline. For more info, visit northshoreinnandmarina.com.