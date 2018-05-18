Whether you walk through the Freight House Farmers Market, attend an outdoor festival or drive through downtown Davenport or Bettendorf during the lunch hour, you’re bound to spot a food truck (or a dozen) this summer.
Plenty has shifted for the food truck scene since last year. The city of Bettendorf recently passed its first food truck ordinance, new vendors are popping up and a variety of businesses are forming partnerships with them to offer food on their properties.
As food truck season heats up in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities, here’s all you need to know.
The road to today’s food truck scene
Mobile food vendors long have had a presence in the Quad-Cities. Over the past two years, though, conversation around the food truck scene has ramped up as owners of food trucks, trailers and push carts called for the opportunity to set up and serve on public property.
A June 2016 story in the Quad-City Times addressed the arrival of these mobile businesses in the community and the challenges they faced as the food truck culture here evolved.
In September 2016, the city of Davenport launched a food truck pilot program and its first food truck ordinance went into effect on April 1, 2017. During that time, a flurry of food trucks entered the market. Last month, the city of Bettendorf passed its first food truck ordinance.
A look at Bettendorf’s new ordinance
Following a year of back-and-forth debates and discussions, the city of Bettendorf passed its food truck ordinance in April. According to the regulation, food truck vendors must pay an annual $250 licensing fee to sell food on public and private property. For a single event, a permit costs $75 and an annual pushcart license costs $150. In addition, some businesses, such as Meathead’s Meat Market, have their own food trucks. According to the ordinance, those businesses can have their food trucks on their property without the fee.
When developing the ordinance together, Bettendorf aldermen reviewed ordinances in Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa City, Ankeny, Peoria, Cedar Rapids and Naperville, Illinois.
Why put in an ordinance in writing, anyway?
“We wanted to have a better understanding of where they’re going to be and who they are,” Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter said.
To operate in Bettendorf, vendors must submit an application to the city clerk along with a copy of their Iowa retail sales tax permit and proof of liability insurance.
So far, Reiter said he has received about a dozen applications.
“They’re coming out in full force,” he said.
Reiter called the parking lot of K&K True Value Hardware on Grant Street is a “hotbed for food trucks.”
“It’s contemporary and it’s something that has been embraced in bigger markets,” Reiter said. “And it seems to be swelling in the Quad-Cities.”
What’s new in Davenport?
In its second season with a food truck ordinance, the city of Davenport reduced the cost for an annual permit from $550 to $225 because one of the three designated public zones — the one along the Davenport riverfront — is under construction.
In Davenport, here are the two remaining zones for the season:
- From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday at K-Square, the plaza area on East 3rd Street between Duck City Bistro and the Davenport RiverCenter.
- From 3 to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday on East 2nd Street near Bechtel Park.
When all three zones are operational next year, the cost will go back up to $550.
Working both sides of the river
While the general desire for food trucks in the area has increased, the number of mobile units has decreased, likely because of the cost of licenses in the Iowa Quad-Cities, said Austin Mills, owner of Floyd’s Burgers and Sliders.
“There aren’t enough food trucks to go around at this point,” he said, noting some vendors have discussed the possibility of opening second trucks or trailers to fill the void. “I think that’s why we’re doing so well individually.”
Mills, of Eldridge, also serves on the board of the Quad-Cities Independent Food Truck Alliance. He splits his time between Davenport, Bettendorf and Rock Island with his restaurant on wheels, and his calendar is booked through October.
“I find that it helps getting over there (Rock Island) instead of being in Davenport and Bettendorf every night,” Mills said. He parks at Radicle Effects Brewerks and Wake Brewing when he visits Rock Island.
Mobile food unit licenses cost $80 per year in Rock Island and $100 per year in Moline.
Working outside bars and breweries is a lot more profitable than working the designated zones in Davenport, Mills added. Another strategy of his is to serve lunch once a week at Dittmer’s Service Inc., the full-service gas station at 1356 W. Locust St., Davenport, where he buys his kitchen’s fuel source, too.
“I make enough sales there to pay for the week’s propane,” Mills said.
He plans to station himself from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport. At night, he will work at his relatively new brick-and-mortar restaurant.
In December, Mills and fellow food truck owner Missy Carter, who runs Nombo’s, combined their menus and opened Limericks inside Kilkenny’s Pub, 300 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
“It gives us a place to be because food truck season is only six months,” he said.
What else is brewing?
During Crawford Brew Works’ first week in operation, the microbrewery on Devils Glen Road had food trucks on site nearly every day.
That included Cushman’s Food & Engine, the food truck promising a rotating menu that Chad Cushman recently unveiled.
“This is my new permanent home,” Cushman said of the brewery, which opened May 11. “They just want to focus on beer and I can provide something else. This is almost its own business model.”
The chef, known as “The Crepe Guy,” said he regularly will be setting up his truck outside Crawford Brew Works and at private events this summer instead of at public zones in Davenport.
“I can’t speak for everyone, but I think I was a little presumptuous about how things would go,” Cushman said of the zones. “I think I had some bigger-city ideas that we could just show up and roll down our windows anywhere and people would show up."
“It wasn’t always fruitful,” he added. “We weren’t always getting the traffic that made it worth it.”
Luckily for Cushman, operating a food truck comes with that kind of freedom.
“I think that’s why a lot of us are doing this,” he said. “It’s a way not to be trapped within four walls. It’s liberating.”
In the coming weeks and months, look out for other new food trucks, such as the Big Black Box, which serves select menu items from four restaurants including Governors Pub and Grill, Steventon's, The Blue Iguana and City Limits Saloon and Grill.
"We were simply looking for a way to bring our food to the entire Quad-Cities," Joe Janz, marketing manager for the eateries, said.
Currently, the truck doesn't have a set spot.
"We like to roam throughout the Quad-Cities," he said.
(Times reporter Jack Cullen contributed to this report.)