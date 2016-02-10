Fran Maus will admit that most days aren’t worthy of a big celebration — that glasses of champagne and juicy steaks should be set aside for limited occasions.
But maybe, when you walk in Me & Billy Kitchen and Bar at dinner time, you’ll feel like celebrating anyway. Maus, who co-owns Me & Billy with her mother, Mary Collins, hopes you’ll try a new cocktail, share a table with friends and stay longer than a usual dinner-out.
“We want to be a place where it doesn’t feel like an ordinary day of your life,” Maus said. “We all have a place where you for a big moment, or you feel like doing something more special — we want that to be us.”
That especially goes for Saturday, as the downtown Davenport restaurant hosts a Valentine’s-themed evening.
A special menu features some the kitchen’s favorites, including roasted duck and potatoes, chicken caprese, shrimp toast and a spinach salad. A puff pastry filled with chocolate mousse filled with mixed berries is on tap for dessert — plus a few new cocktails.
“We wanted the menu to be on another level, and we didn’t want to do the typical things like a cheesecake or something,” Maus said. “We wanted it to be a one-night only special thing.”
They'll even take reservations. "That's seriously something we never do," Maus said.
Each choice, from the menu to the heart-shaped confetti and balloons, aligns with the restaurant's aim to be different than the sports bars down the street. After a five-year stint living in Chicago, Maus picked up a few notes about downtown dining.
“When my husband and I moved back here, we noticed a void in the market,” she said. “There wasn’t that one place that was kind of a gastropub, that had style and openness and a changing menu.”
Maus turned to her parents, Mary and Bill Collins, for advice. They had owned Mac’s Tavern for over a decade and their three daughters grew up helping out. Maus went on to major in hotel management at Iowa University.
“I think growing up that way made her very interested in this,” Mary Collins said. “When she talked about all the places she loved to go in Chicago, it was clear the Quad-Cities didn't have that yet."
In November 2013, Maus and her mom (with help from the rest of the clan) opened a place that promised to stand out in the Quad-Cities — with fresh food, rotating events and drinks beyond a rum and coke or a domestic beer.
Waitresses wear gray T-shirts and chunky necklaces as part of their uniform, and tables are often topped with bouquets of flowers. The interior has a preppy, yet thrift-shop feel, with blocks of green stripes on the walls, re-upholstered chairs, wooden tables and twinkly lights. It’s an overall look they call vintage industrial.
“I love being in a business with my daughter, because you look around and it feels like parts of the whole family are here,” she said. “We joke around that Bill is our mascot, because everyone knows him so well, but the girls make the decisions.”
Both Maus and her mom have shout-outs on the menu: the Franny burger (with lots of cheese) and the Lovely Mrs. Collins cocktail.
Mary Collins manages the 40-person staff, and helps organize events in the restaurant’s second room, and her husband takes care of alcohol orders and walks around to chat with customers each night.
“There’s really a lot to keep track of, and most days it can feel like I’m running around like crazy,” she said. “But we want to keep making our customers happy, and that only happens if you work hard.”
Maus has a full-time job at Deere & Co., but spends most nights and weekends tweaking the menu and details of the restaurant. She tries to hold a special event at least once per month, and is already planning to change the decorations for St. Patrick's Day.
This weekend, Maus will dress up a bit more and probably wear a pink heart-shaped headband she recently purchased. She'll share a meal with her husband and toast her parents' 33rd wedding anniversary. She’ll walk around the restaurant her family built and talk to couples and friends celebrating.
"I love pretty much any holiday, because it breaks you from the same old and it's something a little special," she said. "And I think that's what we try to do here."