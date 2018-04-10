Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Rubys-002
Buy Now

Ruby's in downtown Davenport  will host a brat/beer/bike contest on Wednesday.

 Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Ever wondered how fast someone can drink a craft beer, eat a brat and then bike 1-mile? 

See for yourself during an event Wednesday at Ruby's, the beer/brats/bike establishment in downtown Davenport. 

The contest is sponsored by Front Street Brewery, which will provide the beer, Ruby's, which will provide the brats, and BluJaket, a Quad-City based mobile app that launched in January. 

The competition has three legs: Drink a beer, eat a brat and ride 1-mile on a stationary bike. Participants can choose to complete each leg one at a time or simultaneously. 

Enjoy dining? Get the latest reviews and food news sent to your inbox

The winner — whoever completes each round with the fastest time — will receive free entry to the fifth annual Tour de Brew Q-C, a 40-mile bicycle ride that includes stops at area breweries and is set for May 5.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ruby's, 429 E 3rd St., Davenport.

If you can't be there in person, don't worry. The contest will be live-streamed at facebook.com/BluJaketApp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Amanda Hancock is a reporter covering food, arts and entertainment in the Quad-Cities (and beyond).