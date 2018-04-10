Ever wondered how fast someone can drink a craft beer, eat a brat and then bike 1-mile?
See for yourself during an event Wednesday at Ruby's, the beer/brats/bike establishment in downtown Davenport.
The contest is sponsored by Front Street Brewery, which will provide the beer, Ruby's, which will provide the brats, and BluJaket, a Quad-City based mobile app that launched in January.
The competition has three legs: Drink a beer, eat a brat and ride 1-mile on a stationary bike. Participants can choose to complete each leg one at a time or simultaneously.
The winner — whoever completes each round with the fastest time — will receive free entry to the fifth annual Tour de Brew Q-C, a 40-mile bicycle ride that includes stops at area breweries and is set for May 5.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ruby's, 429 E 3rd St., Davenport.
If you can't be there in person, don't worry. The contest will be live-streamed at facebook.com/BluJaketApp.