The couple who brought the Coffee Hound franchise to the Quad-Cities are ready to introduce the area to something else.
Beth and Greg Aronson, who opened the original Coffee Hound, a drive-thru cafe on Brady Street in Davenport, in 1999, are planning to open a gourmet macaroni and cheese and grilled cheese restaurant in Bettendorf.
The eatery, called Cheesy Cow Mac & Cheesery, is slated to open its doors in mid-August at the intersection of Middle and Forest Grove roads, nearby the soon-to-open TBK Bank Sports Complex, the $45 million campus widely known as BettPlex.
Beth Aronson made the announcement last week via Facebook that Cheesy Cow is coming soon.
“I couldn’t hold it in anymore,” she said. “We signed the lease and the building is already halfway up. I just felt like it was time.”
Work is underway on the strip mall, which will house the mac and cheesery and another Coffee Hound location. Aronson hinted that “several more” Coffee Hound locations are on the way.
Aronson said she’s received dozens of emails and messages from people who are “so excited about this.”
Currently, there’s only one Coffee Hound in the Quad-Cities at 3451 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, which Beth and her husband, Greg, own.
In June, the couple dissolved license agreements with the owners of the two former separately-owned East Moline and Davenport Coffee Hound locations. Those shops are now called, respectively, East Moline Coffee Company and The Coffee Revolution, which, by the way, launched its second location last week at 2225 W. 53rd St., Davenport.
“Coffee Hound has a very specific vision of what the brand is and how to expand it into other markets in the coming years,” the Aronsons said at the time. “It was agreed that it would be mutually beneficial to part ways, allowing each entity to pursue their own goals in the coffee retail business.”
Meanwhile, Beth Aronson got the idea to bring something new to the Quad-Cities after traveling in Wisconsin in recent years with her husband.
“We saw places like this and we thought, ‘Why can’t we we just do that here?’”
Cheesy Cow’s menu will include 11 big-portioned mac and cheese dishes, six melt, four salads and at least on soup: Tomato.
“It’s my favorite comfort food,” she said. “I just love cheese. What can you say?”