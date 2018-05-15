It's Craft Beer Week, a week-long celebration presented by the Brewers Association’s Craft Beer Program.
There are plenty of ways to get in on the festivities in the Quad-Cities. That includes trying out Crawford Brew Works, the microbrewery that opened on Friday at 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, as well as the other dozen or so nano- or micro-breweries in the Quad-City area between Muscatine, Iowa, and Geneseo, Illinois. If you need a reminder of where all the breweries are, check out our Q-C brewery map attached to this story online. Area breweries are hosting events this week, like Great River Brewery's ongoing Wax Wednesday's and Radicle Effect Brewerks' annual Quad-Cities Tap Takeover, which is held each year during Craft Beer Week.
Read on for more ways to celebrate Craft Beer Week and for other fun foodie things to do.
1. Wax Wednesday
Great River Brewery tapped its Strawberry Blonde on Saturday and you can taste the seasonal brew during Wax Wednesday, a weekly event in which a variety of records are spun (via the River Music Experience) on the patio. It's set for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
2. S'mores bar Wednesdays
Baked on Tap, the taproom next door to Baked Beer and Bread Company, is hosting a new event dubbed S'mores Bar Wednesday. Make your own s'more with ingredients like homemade marshmallows, peanut butter cups, Oreos, chocolate bars, toffee, caramels and more. The s'mores bar will be ready starting at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at Baked on Tap, 1117 Mound St., Davenport.
3. Quad-Cities Tap Takeover
The fifth annual Quad-Cities Tap Takeover is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Radicle Effect Brewerks, 1340 31st St., Rock Island. During this event, held in celebration of Craft Beer Week, Radicle Effect opens its draft lines to locally-brewed beers. Kegs get tapped at 6 p.m. Breweries such as Bent River, Great River, and Lionstone will represented here as well as other "surprises."
4. LPs & Libations
Spend your Friday night at the Davenport Public Library for a new event: LPs and Libations. At this free after-hours event, attendees can taste samples of local beer, wine, and other local products while discovering the free resources, services, and programs available at the Davenport Public Library, 321 N. Main St., Davenport. Plus, records will be spun thanks to Ragged Records. LPs and Libations is set for 6 p.m. Friday. For more info and to register, visit davenportlibrary.com.
5. Wine Festival Wine Tasting
The third part of St. Ambrose University's 2018 Wine Festival is a wine tasting set for 3-6 p.m. Saturday on campus. The Wine Festival's trio of events provide funds for student scholarships. The cost for the wine tasting is $45 per person in advance or $50 at the door. During the tasting, 180 wines from around the world and culinary highlights from a number of area restaurants will be available. For more info, visit sau.edu/alumni/special-events/wine-festival.
6. Oreo stacking contest
This might not have anything to do with Craft Beer Week, but it sounds pretty fun. The Hy-Vee at 2351 W. Locust St., Davenport, is hosting an Oreo stacking contest for kids up to the age of 12. The contest starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
7. Tapping at WAKE
WAKE Brewing, the brewery at 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island, is releasing its Going Clear IPA starting at 4 p.m. Friday. Floyd's Burgers, a food truck offering a variety of burgers, will be set up outside the brewery.
8. Firkin Fridays at Bent River
Firkin Fridays are back for the month of May at Bent River Brewing Company in Moline. Throughout the month, four unique flavors of the Imperial Stout will be available. This week, Bent River will feature an Iced Coffee with Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Imperial Stout. It taps at 4 p.m. Friday at 1413 5th Ave., Moline.