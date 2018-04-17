Do you have what it takes to win the Great Quad-Cities Bake Off?
Oh So Sweet, the bakery in downtown Davenport, is hosting a five-week baking competition based on "The Great British Bake Off."
Starting April 26, competitors will weekly tackle different baking skills, which will become more challenging each week.
Contestants will move on based on votes from the public and a panel of celebrity judges.
The winning baked goods will be featured and sold at Oh So Sweet, 314 Main St., Davenport. Additionally, the grand prize winner will also receive a gift basket filled with merchandise from downtown Davenport businesses.
"This competition is all about showcasing all of the amazing desserts that home bakers are creating in their kitchens and giving them a platform to share their talent," owner Tiphanie Cannon said in a news release about the contest.
For contest rules and details and to become a contestant, contact Tiphanie Cannon at sugarmama@ohsosweetbytiphanie.com or call 563-345-9866.