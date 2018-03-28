"Clue: The Musical," an interactive musical based on the murder mystery board game, opened last Thursday at the Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline.
In the musical, as in playing the game, the cast and audience members are on a mission to figure out who killed Mr. Boddy, in what room and with what weapon.
Quad-City Times photographer Andy Abeyta attended opening night of "Clue," which features characters such as Mrs. Plum and Colonel Mustard.
"Clue: The Musical" continues its run this week at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Showtimes include 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $16.
The Black Box Theatre opened in Jan. 2017. The rest of its 2018 season includes productions of "Crowns: A Gospel Musical," "The Truth," "Next to Normal" and "Baskerville."
For more info, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.