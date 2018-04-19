Ahead of Angela Meyer’s 25th birthday last week, she shared just a few gift suggestions with her 1,264 Facebook followers.
Meyer recommended her fans and friends attend her next gig or pre-order her debut album, called “Consequence,” on Amazon or iTunes.
She wrapped up the list of seven suggestions with these: “Share my music with a friend today. Try a yoga class. Do a random act of kindness and post about it here.”
Meyer’s family had already taken her to a Willie Nelson concert, so, as she said, “What else could you ask for?”
Bigger than her recent birthday, in Meyer’s mind, is her upcoming sold-out album release party and show on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel in downtown Davenport.
You could say it’s been a busy couple weeks for the native of Grimes, Iowa, who has lived in the Quad-City area since 2001.
Well, Meyer is quick to correct that: “The last year has all been busy. That’s just my life.”
Prior to our interview outside a Starbucks in Davenport, Meyer had already worked a nine-hour shift as a nanny for a Bettendorf family. Following our talk, she taught a hot yoga class and then hosted a Facebook live-stream for 1950 Clothing Co., a country-inspired clothing company she works with.
"The party never stops," Meyer wrote on Facebook about her 15-hour work day.
By now, she's used to it.
She played her first paid gig at the Redstone Room in Davenport when she was 16. That’s the same venue, where, in 2013, she opened up for Aaron Carter (you know, the younger brother of The Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter).
“I would like that mentioned,” Meyer said with a laugh. “Aaron Carter was here. That happened.”
That gig is just one of many highlights of Meyer’s decade-long career in music.
"I'm definitely going on the 10-year overnight success thing," she said.
Early on, Meyer was inspired her mother, who sang in a cover band.
"My earliest memories are dancing in cigarette-filled beer tents at the Iowa State Fair," Meyer said. "(My mom) literally realized she couldn't do that to her daughter, so she quit singing."
That pushed Meyer to start singing.
She also has her grandparents to thank for playing all of those Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings records.
"Country music has changed a lot; it's sort of lost that authenticity," she said. "I'm very much about keeping the tradition of country music going."
On her debut album, she included a cover of country classic "Mamas' Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys." She also recently shared a cover of "Space Cowboy" by Kacey Musgraves, who Meyer refers to as her "spirit animal," on YouTube.
Meyer says she has long been drawn to the "smoke and lights and glamour" of performing. And she believes she can experience that without moving to, for example, Nashville.
"Everyone wants to know why I don't move to Nashville or go on 'The Voice,'" Meyer said.
Her answer?
She's doing just fine with small-town life.
Meyer's family moved to the Quad-City area when her father, who works for Deere and Co., got transferred here. Meyer studied business management and psychology at Saint Ambrose University, where she graduated from in 2015.
A year ago, she and her boyfriend, who rodeos, moved to McCausland, Iowa, a town with a population of just over 300 people.
"The first day we moved in there was a guy driving a golf cart with an American flag on the back and his mullet like blowing in the breeze," she said. "I was like, 'This is where country songs are born.' This is where I fit in.'"
Meyer also fits in, she has found, on the stage.
"I'm very much an introvert, so that stage gives me my space and my security but I can still connect with people," she said. "I can still get my voice across."
You can hear my full interview with Angela Meyer in the latest episode of my podcast, called Worst Town in America. You can find it on SoundCloud or iTunes.
