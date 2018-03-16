Wondering what places in town are hosting a St. Patrick's Day party?
Well, it's probably quicker to list the places that aren't.
A slew of Quad-City bars and restaurants, from Great River Brewery in downtown Davenport to Len Brown's North Shore Inn in Moline, are celebrating the holiday in some fashion.
Here's just a sample. Read on for the details about 20 St. Patrick's Day parties happening in the Quad-Cities.
In Davenport and Bettendorf:
1. Kilkenny's Pub
On the 3rd Street strip in downtown Davenport, Kilkenny's Pub and Carriage House are planning outdoor and indoor parties. Kilkenny's will open at 6 a.m. Saturday and live music from the Stone Flowers, Kevin Presbrey and the Flying Buffalos starts at 8 a.m. Nearby, you could also stop by Shenanigan's Irish Pub and Mac's Tavern on 3rd Street.
2. The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
The fairgrounds is throwing a two-day St. Patrick’s Day party complete with live music 1,000 pounds of corned beef and cabbage, flying leprechauns and more at the New Fair Center, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. Festivities start at 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Camping will be available on the fairgrounds.
3. Armored Gardens
Armored Gardens is hosting a St. Paddy’s Patio Bash featuring bounce houses, a magician and live music. The party kicks off at noon at 315 Pershing Ave., Davenport.
4. Kelly's St. Patrick's Day party at Front Street Brewery Taproom
Even though Kelly’s Irish Pub & Eatery, which hosted a St. Patrick’s Day festival for 13 years, closed in August, the owner of the former Davenport establishment is teaming up with Front Street Brewery to host a two-day festival this weekend in the parking lot of the Freight House in downtown Davenport. Festivities including live music, Irish dancers, and skydiving leprechauns are set for 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday.
5. Dam View
A bounce house and large tent are already set up outside the Dam View Inn, 410 E 2nd St., Davenport, which will offer specials on Irish Car bombs, domestic and craft beer and Jameson and complimentary corned beef and potatoes starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. Live music is set for 8-11 p.m.
6. UP Skybar
Also joining the fun is UP, the rooftop bar above the Current Iowa hotel at 215 N. Main St., Davenport. UP opens at 11 a.m. Saturday and will offer festive cocktails and specials for St. Patrick’s Day.
7. Me and Billy
Stop by Me & Billy, 200 W. 3rd St., Davenport, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday for green beer on tap, Irish nachos and a special green cocktail coined the Fat Frog. The parade will pass right by Me & Billy and other establishments on 3rd Street.
8. Boozie’s Bar & Grill
Boozie's, 114 W 3rd St., Davenport, will host a St. Patrick’s Day party after the parade featuring live Irish music from Patrick McMand.
9. Scott’s Shovelhead Shed
Head to Scott’s Shovelhead Shed, 220 Pine St. on Davenport’s west end, for the 7th annual O’Nicely’s Block Party.
10. Baked Beer & Bread Co.
Baked, 1113 Mound St., Davenport, is opening its brunch at 9 a.m. Saturday, an hour earlier than usual, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. During the Village of East Davenport event, there will also be themed food and drink specials and live music from the Frankie Joe Kinfolk Band.
11. Barrel House
You can start celebrating early at the downtown Davenport Barrel House location, which is planning to open at 8 a.m. Saturday. It will offer drink specials and a special “Spicy Leprechaun Burger” along with deejay music starting at 1 p.m.
12. Harrington’s Pub
Harrington’s Pub, 2321 Cumberland Drive, Bettendorf, plans to be partying through Sunday. The pub opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and is serving up free corned beef and cabbage as well as $4 pints of Guinness and $5 Irish car bombs. Live music is set from 1-11 p.m. Saturday. The drink specials and live music will also be offered on Sunday, as Harrington’s Pub plans to open at 10 a.m.
13. Great River Brewery
Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St, Davenport, will tap its seasonal Dry Irish Stout starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. The brewery will also be open early Saturday for the parade.
14. Circle Tap
Circle Tap’s St. Patrick’s Day bash — its biggest party of the year — includes corned beef and cabbage plates, a deejay, drink specials and more starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1345 Locust St., Davenport.
In Rock Island and Moline:
15. Kavanaugh’s Hilltop
Head to Kavanaugh’s Hilltop, 1228 30th St., Rock Island, this weekend for its sixth annual "Shamrockin' Paddy O'Pardy" with music starting at noon Saturday. Corned beef and cabbage will be for sale. For more information, visit facebook.com/KavanaughsHilltop.
16. Blue Cat Brew Pub
Starting at noon Saturday, Blue Cat Brew Pub, 113 18th St., Rock Island, will have corned beef and cabbage and the Finnegan’s Irish Stout on tap along with live music from Ren Edstrand.
17. Steve’s Old Time Tap
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, will host live music from the Dirt Road Rockers and drink specials starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
18. The Stern Center
The Stern Center, 1713 3rd Ave., Rock Island, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday with specials on Jameson shots and Guinness, hot dogs, hamburgers and corned beef sandwiches, beer pong and more.
19. The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep, 1730 2nd Ave., Rock Island, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and will offer leprechaun shots, green Bud Light and Irish car bombs.
20. Len Brow's North Shore Inn and Marina
If you want a view of the Rock River in the background of your St. Patrick's Day celebrations, check out Len Brown's North Shore Inn and Marina, 700 North Shore Drive, Moline, which will offer corned beef and cabbage and drink specials starting at 4 p.m. Saturday Live music featuring Sting Theory is set for 8 p.m. to midnight.