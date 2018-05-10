On Monday, about the time I would typically be craving a mid-afternoon coffee, Elizabeth Moen sent me a message on Facebook saying, “I’m outside!”
The singer-songwriter, who is originally from Shellsburg, Iowa, and is now based in Iowa City, drove into the Quad-Cities a few hours ahead of her scheduled show at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel to play a few songs in our newsroom.
Yes, that’s right.
With her acoustic guitar in hand, Moen sat in a green chair facing my iPhone and a dozen Quad-City Times staffers and sang (beautifully) three songs, one of which will be on her upcoming album to be released in September.
Her stripped-down set, which was streamed live on the Quad-City Times Facebook page, was the third installment of something new we’re doing here.
Allow me to introduce you to Paper Jams, an intimate concert series held in our newsroom.
We launched the series on Friday with a set from the Way Down Wanderers, a bluegrass group from Chicago, who played later that night at the Redstone Room. We also hosted the lead singer from Foxtrax, a group based in Los Angeles. You can watch the concerts, which each last less than 15 minutes, in real-time on our Facebook page or catch it after-the-fact on our website, qctimes.com.
So, why are we doing this?
Simply put, we want you to keep you in the know when it comes to the area's thriving music scene.
The Quad-Cities weekly hosts an array of amazing musicians, local and touring, at a variety of venues. And we want you to know about them.
My hope is that Paper Jams will offer a glimpse into the array of shows — big and small — that happen every day in the Quad-Cities.
Take Elizabeth Moen, for example.
When I shared the video of her Paper Jams performance, I added this caption: “Goosebumps.” I felt the same way seeing her later that day during a sold-out show at the Raccoon Motel.
And, as a bonus, I forgot about my coffee craving on Monday afternoon. Listening to a great musician was all the pick-me-up I needed.