A tearjerker based on a true story, “The Miracle Season” is a wonderful movie for sports enthusiasts, families or anyone who appreciates old-fashioned, heartfelt storytelling.
It has a Quad-City connection, too, because its focus is the Iowa City West High Trojans girls volleyball team, who take on, among others, the Lancers and Pleasant Valley.
The team wins the 2010 state championship. The core of the team’s energy is the effervescent Caroline “Line” Found, the captain.
Danika Yarosh (“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back”) plays the bubbly, good-hearted Caroline, who cheers up her ailing mother and is the life of every team gathering and party. Sometimes she exasperates her coach, Kathy Bresnahan (Helen Hunt), who wishes Caroline would be more serious.
It is impossible not to love Caroline. Everybody does, including her best pal, Kelley Fliehler (Erin Moriarty, “Captain Fantastic”).
The girls could be poised to win again in 2011. But a double tragedy strikes the Line family, leaving Caroline’s dad, Dr. Ernie Found (William Hurt), shattered. The team is shattered, too.
Bresnahan refuses to give up. She leans heavily on Kelley, who is consumed by grief and guilt, as she tries to rekindle the passion in the volleyball players. Little by little, they become a team again, and Bresnahan realizes it’s possible they might even consider winning the championship.
The movie follows some easily recognized sports tropes. But under the direction of Sean McNamara, who also helmed the equally inspirational “Soul Surfer,” the sequences are enjoyable: He builds up the tension during a slow-motion of an important play by showing the girls’ reactions, for example.
The story has been told before on “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” as the documentary “Live Like Line: The Story of Caroline Found." But retelling it as a feature film is a great idea, particularly with the top-notch acting, script and direction used to well here.
Along the way, Quad-City audiences will nod when they see the Trojans play the Lancers and Pleasant Valley in brief sequences.
This movie bears the all-too-rare “PG” rating, which means you can see it with all your family members. It’s also nice to see a sports movie about a female team.
Please don’t leave before the credits roll. That’s when you’ll see a wonderful mini-documentary with the real people and events in the film.
Afterward, you’re likely to leave with tears in your eyes and the strains of “Sweet Caroline” in your ears.