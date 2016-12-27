iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 25, 2016:
1. Sully
2. The Magnificent Seven (2016)
3. Elf (2003)
4. Deepwater Horizon
5. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
6. Suicide Squad (2016)
7. Storks
8. The Secret Life of Pets
9. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10. Now You See Me 2
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Autopsy of Jane Doe
2. Solace
3. Ex Machina
4. The Hollars
5. The Lobster
6. Equity
7. Her (2013)
8. Don't Think Twice
9. Hunt for the Wilderpeople
10. Captain Fantastic
