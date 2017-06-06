iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 4, 2017:
U.S. Charts:
1. Logan
2. Get Out
3. The Edge of Seventeen
4. Life
5. John Wick: Chapter 2
6. The Great Wall
7. Fist Fight
8. The LEGO Batman Movie
9. A Dog's Purpose
10. Before I Fall
US Charts - Independent:
1. Before I Fall
2. The Exception
3. Carrie Pilby
4. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret
5. Drone (2017)
6. Berlin Syndrome
7. Betting on Zero
8. Raw
9. The Survivalist
10. My Life as a Zucchini
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.