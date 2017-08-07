MSNBC surges as home for Trump opponents

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, file photo, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow speaks during a Democratic presidential candidate forum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. Maddow has turned politics into prime-time entertainment for people worried about the state of the new presidency. MSNBC achieved other milestones in July, including its closest finish to Fox since 2000 and largest margin of victory over CNN ever. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)