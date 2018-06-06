Quad-City Music Guild, Moline, will mark its 70th anniversary next year, with a slate of familiar titles, and a holiday production that will be an area premiere.
The 2019 season will feature:
Spring: “Jesus Christ Superstar”
The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, “Superstar” debuted on Broadway in October 1971. A one-night only live production was broadcast on NBC on April 1.
Music Guild performed the show in 1976 and 2000.
June: “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, the show is adapted from Walt Disney Pictures' Academy Award-winning 1991 animated musical film of the same name. A live-action movie musical was released in 2017.
It was performed by Music Guild in 2005.
July: “42nd Street”
Based on a 1933 film, the musical centers on famed dictatorial Great White Way director Julian Marsh hoping to mount a successful musical extravaganza at the height of the Great Depression.
The 1980 Broadway production, produced by David Merrick and directed by Gower Champion, won the Tony Award for Best Musical and became a long-running hit. Music Guild performed the show in 1992.
August: “Sister Act”
Based on the Whoopi Goldberg 1992 film of the same name, “Sister Act” has music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. After playing in London in 2009, a revised adaptation of the show opened on Broadway in 2011.
“Sister Act” was done at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in 2016. This will be the first time for Music Guild.
November/December: “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever”
This musical opened in 2017 at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte in North Carolina. Based on the best-selling book and play, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson, it tells of the Herdmans, the worst kids in the history of the world.
This will be the Quad-City premiere of the musical.
Music Guild premiered June 22, 1949, with a small group sitting on park benches in the old Chautauqua building to see the first show, Victor Herbert’s “Sweethearts.” Tickets cost $1.50, according to qcmusicguild.com.
The enthusiastic response to the group's first show prompted three shows in 1950, a pattern followed until the season was expanded in 2000, with a holiday show, and a spring show starting in 2002, according to the guild.