We're going into the first weekend in June and there's plenty of fun to be had, including first-time and second annual festivals. Plus, two summer staples — Mercado on Fifth and Live@Five — kick off for the season on Friday.
Read on for six things to do this weekend.
1. Turnbuckle Two
This weekend marks the second annual run of Turnbuckle, a two-day festival featuring concerts, comedy sets and professional wrestling matches at Codfish Hollow, the barn/music venue in Maquoketa, Iowa, Musical acts such as Field Report, Ron Gallo and Izaak Opatz will perform along with comedians Nick Thune and Kristen Toomey on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, doors open at 5 p.m. and shows start at 6 p.m. On Saturday, doors open at noon and shows starts at 1 p.m. A one-day grounds pass costs $15 and a one-day general admission ticket costs $30. For tickets, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
2. Live at Five starts Friday
The River Music Experience, or RME, kicks off its weekly Live@Five concert series at 5 p.m. Friday with music from Rude Punch Friday outside at the intersection of Main and 2nd streets. The free concert series runs through Sept. 28. For the full lineup, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
3. Street Fest
The inaugural Quad-City Unity Pride Week kicks off this weekend with Street Fest, which is set for 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday in the Village of East Davenport. Festivities include live music, food vendors, high-heel races, burlesque shows, belly dancers, outdoor games and the Icons Drag Show, featuring impersonations of Beyoncé, Cher, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and more. Admission costs $5. For more info about Quad-City Unity Pride Week, visit facebook.com/QCUnityPride or qcunitypride.org. Read on for the schedule of events.
4. First-ever Bird Fest
During the inaugural Bird Fest, a one-day music fest set to start at 5 p.m. Friday, see nine acts including Mountain Swallower, Condor & Jaybird, Archeress, The Golden Fleece and more. Doors open at 4 p.m. and music starts at 5 p.m. Friday at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.
5. Lillie Mae at Raccoon Motel
Country singer, songwriter and fiddler Lillie Mae is returning this weekend to the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. She previously played at the Raccoon Motel in October. She'll perform there again on Friday with Extravision, a folk band from Des Moines, opening up. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $16 in advance and $21 in advance. Before the show, watch Lillie Mae performing a few songs live in the Quad-City Times newsroom for the latest installment of Paper Jams. To watch the performance live, visit facebook.com/qctimes at 1 p.m. Friday or feel free to watch it later.
6. Saturday show at the Village Theatre
Three Quad-City based bands — The Merchants, Rude Punch and Have Your Cake — are set to perform starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Davenport. Tickets are $8 and are available in advance at eventbrite.com.