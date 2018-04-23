1. Monster Jam rolls into town
Monster Jam is taking over the Taxslayer Center, formerly the iWireless Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, this weekend. See your favorite trucks and tricks at 7 p.m. Saturday. In addition, Party in the Pits, which gives fans the opportunity to see Monster Jam trucks up-close and meet the drivers, is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, $18, $23, $33, $40, $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the TaxSlayer Center Box Office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
7 p.m. Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, $18-50
2. An evening with Kevin Smith
You can spend Saturday evening with Kevin Smith, a writer/comedian/podcaster/ film director known for starring in and making movies such as "Clerks," "Chasing Amy," "Dogma," "Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back," and "Red State & Tusk." Smith is scheduled to host two Q&A sessions on Saturday at Codfish Hollow, the barn-turned-venue in Maquoketa, Iowa. His first show, set for 7 p.m., is sold out. Tickets are still available for his late show, set for 11 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
11 p.m. Saturday, Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, $30-35
3. Symphony goes on a 'Space Odyssey'
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra's next family concert is themed "A Space Odyssey" and features music from series such as "Star Wars," "The Jetsons," "Star Trek," "2001: A Space Odyssey" and more. The "otherworldly" sounds of the symphony will be accompanied by NASA videos and narration from a NASA astronaut. Tickets, $8-20, are available at qcso.org, the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Box Office or by calling 563-322-7276.
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Adler Theatre, $8-20
4. Rogue Wave at the Stardust
Rogue Wave got its start when founder, Zach Schwartz, lost his job in Silicon Valley during the dot-com bust. Schwartz, who now goes by Zach Rogue, debuted his indie rock project in 2002. The group, based in Oakland, California, has released seven albums since then. Its most recent offering is a collection of covers, called "Cover Me," including "Bette Davis Eyes" and "Let My Love Open the Door." In March, Rogue Wave released a remastered version of "Asleep at Heaven's Gate," in honor of the record's 10-year anniversary. This weekend, see Rogue Wave perform that album in its entirety at the Stardust, 218 Iowa St., Davenport. For tickets, $13, visit moellernights.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
6 p.m. Sunday, Stardust, $13
5. Victor Wooten master class and show
World-renowned bassist Victor Wooten will be in town this week, thanks to River Music Experience and Polyrhythms, to lead a special master class and for a concert at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Wooten, a five-time Grammy winner, is known for his work with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. He'll lead a workshop at 5 p.m. Tickets for that cost $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the workshop. Wooten will also perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the show costs $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the show. For more info, visit rivermusicexperience.org.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Redstone Room, $35-40 for concert
6. Michael Jackson tribute show
Michael Jackson impersonator Danny Dash Andrews will bring a night of iconic tunes to the Danceland Ballroom, 501 W. 4th St., Davenport. The high-energy show features hits and highlights spanning Jackson's four-decade career. General admission costs $20 and VIP passes cost $40. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.
8 p.m. Friday, Danceland Ballroom, $20-40
7. Comedy open-mic night
The Rock Island Supper Club, the newest performance venue in the Quad-Cities, is hosting a comedy open-mic night on Wednesday, in which 20 comedians will each perform five-minute sets. All are welcome to sign up. Following the comedy sets, audience members will vote and the top 3 comedians will split the door cash with the venue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. at the Supper Club, 1611 2nd Ave., Rock Island.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Rock Island Supper Club, $3 suggested donation
8. 'Memories of Miss O'Keeffe' film screening
The Figge Art Musuem will host a screening of the film, "Memories of Miss O'Keeffe," this week. The film, directed by Chris Eyre, has previously been shown at the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival, the San Diego International Film Festival and is expected to be at the Fine Arts Film Festival in Venice, California in May. The 30-minute film, produced by the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, features stories from generations of the Lopez family, who worked for the iconic American artist in New Mexico during her later years. For more info, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Figge Art Museum. Free
9. Grateful Dead Experience at RIBCO
See The Schwag, a Grateful Dead tribute band, perform this weekend at the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. For more info, call 309-793-4060 or visit ribco.com. Music starts at 9 p.m.
9 p.m. Friday, RIBCO, $10