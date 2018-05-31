Diane Coffee is the musical moniker for Shaun Fleming, a musician/actor based in Bloomington, Indiana, who is set to perform on Saturday at Daytrotter, 324 Brady St., Davenport. Ahead of the show, we asked Shaun some get-to-know you questions in a new and occasional Q&A series with musicians and artists that we're calling "Call & Response."
Where are you from and how do you think that influenced your music?
I grew up about an hour north of Los Angeles in a little town called Agoura Hills. Being so close to the coast, I got heavily involved in the skateboarding and surfing scene. The videos that we would watch, like “Baker2G”, “On Video Magazine” and stuff like that, really turned me on to some amazing music and artists I would’ve never heard of otherwise. It’s what really got me excited about music and how a song can really influence how you feel throughout the day.
How did you get your start in music?
I had a band in high school called harum-scarum. We mostly played Beatles and Floyd covers. I started recording my own music around that time, slowly learning what my sound was and what I liked to create.
I grew up with Sam and Rado of Foxygen in Agoura Hills. We would play on each other’s tracks and switch out instruments at each other's shows. At one point, Rado asked if I would play drums for a show. One became two, two became a tour, and when 21st hit, it led to me drumming with them for the next six years or so.
What are your go-to pizza toppings? Explain why.
Pepperoni with a side of ranch for dipping. I’m a fan of the classics
Pick a song of yours that has an interesting backstory and tell us about it.
The track “Soon to be, Won’t to Be” was a jam that me and engineer/producer Tim Smiley recorded at my house on the fly. He brought some gear over and, with no idea of what we were going to record, I hopped on the drums and played the first thing that came to mind. Followed by the first bass line that came to mine., etc. We thought it sounded pretty cool and tried to reproduce it in the studio, but we couldn’t quite capture the vibe of that original jam. We ended up just using that original demo, which is why I think it stands out and sounds so different than the rest of the album.
What do you do to pass time on the road?
We LOVE this show called “Hello From The Magic Tavern," which is a weekly podcast from the magical land of "Foon." We started pretty late in the story, so we have plenty to catch up on. We power through episode after episode almost every day. Aside from that, a lot of us have our laptops and will compose songs and beats. It’s always fun to plug in to the car speakers and listen to everyone’s jams.
What’s something you posted recently on social media that describes you well?
I posted on Twitter that my drunk mother-in-law said: “You’re like a Hemingway knockoff.” Don’t know how accurate it is, but it made me laugh.
What are you listening to these days?
For the past few months I’ve been listening to nothing but Broadway showtunes. I recently got back into that album “The Party” by Andy Shauf.
Anything else you want people to know?
I also like garlic and onions on pizza.