Deb Sandry Powers has stepped down from her role as CEO of the River Music Experience, or RME.
Powers, who had worked as the Davenport-based nonprofit for four years, resigned Wednesday, according to Jay Pearce, chair of the RME board.
Pearce, general manager of WVIK, credited Powers for getting the RME in "good financial shape."
When Powers took over in 2014, the nonprofit had accumulated more than $200,000 in debt. In an interview with the Quad-City Times in September 2017, Powers said the RME had recently made its last debt payment.
"She did an amazing job of bringing the finances into order," Pearce said. "We'll miss her."
In a phone interview on Friday, Powers said serving as the RME's CEO was "a dream job."
"It's an exciting time for music in the Quad-Cities," she said. "I wish them the best of luck in the future."
The RME board will begin meeting immediately, Pearce said, to start the process of finding a replacement CEO.
"It's a good time to look at the strengths and weaknesses of the RME and figure out where we want to go next," he said.