After his third day of working as a nail products salesperson at a mall kiosk, Rami Feinstein went home and needed to vent.
Feinstein grabbed his guitar and turned his sales pitch, in which he asked passersby if they would like to see “something amazing," into lyrics.
The "something amazing," by the way, was a professional nail buffer.
“It was just me venting with a song after a long day,” he said. “And it was to help me remember the sales pitch.”
Feinstein recorded a video of the song and shared it with friends. His friends shared it, too, and within a few days the song had “gone viral by email,” Feinstein said.
A few months later, Feinstein, who has been writing songs since he was a teenager, ended up making enough money from his kiosk job to record his debut album.
The Israeli folk-rock singer-songwriter released that album, “A Matter of Time,” in 2008. His first hit song, called “Something Amazing,” was featured as a bonus track.
“It's pretty much a crazy story. People just loved it," Feinstein said during a phone interview earlier this week a few hours before playing a concert in Milwaukee.
Since then, Feinstein has continued making music. He released his second album in June 2012 and his third project, called "231" in Aug. 2016. He plays gigs regularly in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he has lived since age 2. He’s currently on his fifth U.S. tour, which includes a stop Monday in the Quad-Cities.
Feinstein is set to perform Monday during an event celebrating Israel Independence Day at Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. The event is presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities.
"It’s very special for me to come as an Israeli artist and get together with people who want to celebrate this,” Feinstein said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to unite and emphasize the common ground we have.”
Wherever he performs, Feinstein said his goal is simple: "To form a connection."
“The most important thing to me is to express myself, my views and my emotions that can be inspiring and meaningful to other people,” he said. “I want people to be able to see themselves in my songs.”
“It may sound serious,” Feinstein added. “But some of the songs are kind of funny.”
That goes for "Something Amazing," which has over 40,000 views on YouTube.
The song opens with these words: “Excuse me, miss, can I ask you a question? Do you have natural nails? Can I show you something amazing for only 20 seconds of your time?"
Every now and then, people still point Feinstein out on the street as the guy who wrote the song about selling nail products.
“For Israelis that work at kiosks, this is like an informal anthem,” he said.
For Feinstein, the song brings up a "bittersweet memory.”
“It was very challenging, but I had a goal to save up money and that kept me going,” he said. “And I did good. I was not a bad salesman.”