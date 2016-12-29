These five girls know it can be tough to stand out in middle school.
But they also have it easier than most.
“I say I'm in a rock band and it kind of catches people off guard,” Ava Rowland, 12, said. “It sets us apart from our other friends.”
Rowland, a seventh grader at Bettendorf Middle School, and the other girls, ages 11-13, formed a rock band, called Been There Done That, through the Q-C Rock Academy in August.
And the girls are already hitting all the right notes.
At the Q-C Rock Academy’s Battle of the Bands last month at Rascals Live in Moline, Been There Done That faced off against several other bands put together by the academy. It was their second gig and 400 people were in the crowd.
“We were so nervous because were the youngest ones and the newest band,” said Katie Quinn of Davenport. “We were looking around and thinking, 'How are we going to pull this off?'”
"There was a lot of pressure," said Izzy Mcchesney, 13, of Eldridge. "And then we were just up on stage playing and trying to put on a good show. You kind of forget about the rest.”
The nerves went away on stage. The girls placed first and won the chance to record an original song at a professional studio.
“It's exciting, because that's what real rock bands that we love do,” Quinn said.
The girls, sporting T-shirts emblazoned with The Rolling Stones logo, holes in their jeans, Converse tennis shoes and purple hair, have adopted the rock 'n' roll vibe.
The youngest member, Hazel Khorey, 11, said she was first entranced by the drums at a Taylor Swift concert. She later got a drum set for Christmas.
"I just fell in love with playing the drums," she said. "I like playing with them because we're all really good friends and like the same songs."
For Rowland, the lead singer and guitarist, it's a change of pace from her previous two bands, where she was the only girl.
“I didn’t like it because they didn't want to do the songs I wanted to,” she said. “So I said the next band has to be all girls.”
Her instructor Billy Gardner helped make it happen.
Been There Done That is the only all-girl band at the Q-C Rock Academy, and one of a few in the Quad-Cities.
“It's been an old boys club here,” Gardner said. “That's rock ‘n’ roll in general. But it's changing and getting a lot better.”
These girls, he said, are proof of that.
“These girls are quick to learn, have the skills and get really into it,” he said. "Being in a band together is way different than playing alone in your room. They have this camaraderie that you can see on stage.”
Beyond the gift of music, Gardner said the band has given the girls something else: confidence.
“They've come out of their shells a little bit,” he said. “It's gone from a nervous fear to a nervous excitement.”
Ava Rowland's dad, Seth, has seen that, too.
“She is still shy and gets nervous before a performance, but it is so cool to see the transformation once she gets on stage,” he said.
Along with providing music lessons beyond the typical school band instruments, the Q-C Rock Academy helps students book shows and sets the girls up with meet and greets at area concerts. Ava Rowland has met members of Heart, Darius Rucker's band, Carrie Underwood's band, Florida Georgia Line, Alice Cooper's band and Rock Island native Lissie.
"With playing music, not a lot of people can do it," she said. "For me, it's a great way to express yourself."
More than anything, these girls are happy to have their weekly jam sessions at the Q-C Rock Academy, the occasional photo-shoot for the band's Instagram page and to text their friends about an upcoming gig.
“I like everything about it,” Quinn said. “I like playing and joking around together and then realizing that we sound good.”
As Morgan Riley, 14, who plays the keyboard said, “We love playing together and we love this kind of music. It's just cool. Not a lot of our other friends get that."
And that bond is the making of great rock band, Gardner said.
“Seeing them on stage, they just have so much fun,” he said. “It's the future of rock ‘n’ roll.”