You know, I can’t think of a better getaway for learning and fun than “Oceans: Our Blue Planet 3D.”
I’d go again in a heartbeat. And I probably would learn even more, because I so often found myself swept up in the feel of this incredible documentary that I probably didn’t pay enough attention to the details about the marvelous living things — including the ocean itself — as I should have.
The film is the perfect showcase for the museum’s new 3D system, which, according to president/CEO of the Putnam Kim Findlay, has audience members reaching out and trying to touch what they see on the screen. It’s true: It was all I could do to restrain myself. The new system has more light output so the imagery is simply dazzling because it has more vibrant color (or so it seemed to me) and unquestionably more depth — just wait until you’re surrounded by the first ocean wave.
Lots of times, 3D presentations lose color because of the special effects. You won't find that to be the case here in this show narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet.
The videographers used a breathing apparatus called a “rebreather,” which recycles air. That meant they could remain underwater for long periods of time and work silently so as not to make their presence known to the delicate creatures — many of which you may not have seen before — that they filmed.
My favorite, and the one I most want to see again, is the tuskfish.
Possibly you learned in elementary school, as I did, that not every living being uses tools. But see for yourself: This reef fish truly does. It picks up clams and then throws them against the coral reef to get at the meat inside, and you’ll see this engaging display up close.
You'll love watching the fish the crew called “Percy the Persistent” as he patiently and determinedly attempts to crack open the shell.
The underwater volcanic activity is so other — worldly and beautiful that it made me think of a science-fiction environment, and so did the way one particular camouflage whiz hides itself from a predator.
Produced by BBC Earth, with partners Microsoft and Giant Screen Films, you wouldn’t expect this to be anything but a top-quality production. And that’s exactly what it is.