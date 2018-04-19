IF YOU GO

Celebrate Record Store Day at area independent record stores, including Ragged Records, 418 E. 2nd St., Davenport, Co-Op Records, 3737 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, Co-Op Records of Davenport, 901 E. Kimberly Road #22, Davenport.

Along with offering over 400 official Record Store Day releases, Record Store Day will host a a mini-festival featuring live music, giveaways, special deals and an art opening. The shop will open an hour early at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The list of Record Store Day releases can be found here: http://recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases

Ragged Records will offer 20 percent off all used merchandise including LPs, CDs and vintage audio equipment. Plus, the next-door Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing will offer 50 percent off all used clothing and jewelry.

Here's the live music lineup:

9 a.m. Full Charged (QC instrumental dub Raggae)

10 a.m. Punkett (QC punk/emo)

11 a.m. TV Moms (Minneapolis riffin grunge punk)

Noon Umbra and The Volcan Siege (Chicago psych)

1 p.m. Ninetimes (QC indie folk/slowcore)

2 p.m. Short Horn (QC post hardcore)

3 p.m. Chris Dunn (QC singer/songwriter/folk )

For more info, call 563-324-3579 or visit www.raggedrecords.org