If Saturday’s Record Store Day celebration is anything like previous years, there will be a line of over 100 people waiting for Ragged Records to open at 9 a.m. But unlike previous years, the store will feature a music-related art opening.
Each year since Record Store Day — the annual international holiday honoring independent record stores — was launched in 2008, the shop on 2nd Street in Davenport has thrown a party packed with vinyl-lovers and collectors.
And it keeps getting bigger. This weekend’s planned installment of Record Store Day is basically a one-day, miniature festival, says owner Bob Herington.
Festivities include 400 official album releases and many more unofficial album releases. On Record Store Day, independent stores such as Ragged Records, Co-op Records of Davenport and Co-op Records of Moline are given exclusive access to new albums and limited editions.
Herington has booked seven local and regional music acts to play throughout the day. Ragged Records and the next-door Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing and Accessories will offer discounts on used merchandise.
“It’s grown a lot into more of a thing for people to do,” Herington said. “People are coming even more for the live music.”
Jon Burns, a Moline-based artist/musician, has created 20 portraits of female musicians to be unveiled on Saturday at Ragged Records, 418 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
His series, coined “Rad Women of Music,” features colorful, almost cartoony images of icons such as Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Patsy Cline, Whitney Houston and Madonna.
Sitting at a coffee shop in Rock Island earlier this week, Burns, 36, opened his backpack and pulled out a stack of his finished — and a few unfinished — portraits.
“Each one of the women is a trailblazer in some way,” he said. “They influenced music. And they influenced me as a person.”
Burns said the national #MeToo movement spurred his interest in creating an all-female series. He began working on many of the portraits last month, during Women’s History Month.
“I consider myself a feminist,” Burns said. “When I thought about doing these portraits, with the current climate, I wanted to do it for a reason."
He wanted to "shine a spotlight" on rad women who are already well-known in the industry. And, by doing so, he hopes to inspire young, up-and-coming artists.
His original drawings will be available for purchase along with black-and-white “Rad Women of Music” coloring books. In addition, 25 percent of proceeds will go toward Girls Rock! Iowa City, a non-profit organization serving female- and trans-identified youth ages 8-16 with the goal of fostering creativity and self-esteem through musical instruction and expression.
Burns, who also works part-time delivering pizzas for Happy Joe’s, currently has work on display at the ARTery, a gallery on 2nd Avenue in Rock Island. He is involved in three musical projects including Short Horn, will is slated to perform on Saturday at Ragged Records.
"With whatever I do," Burn said, "I always want my work to have a purpose.”
Herington said he is happy to have a new addition to his annual Record Store Day bash.
"It's just as strong as ever," he said.