Before Bret Dale hopped aboard the scissor lift headed for the roof of the Putnam Museum last May, he didn’t know what to expect.
Dale thought about 200-300 people would show up in the museum’s parking lot to watch himself and other musicians pay tribute to The Beatles.
“I was praying for 500,” Dale, a musician and director of programming at the River Music Experience, said.
Another prayer popped into Dale’s mind: “I really hope I don’t fall.”
Dale, is in his words, “petrified of heights.”
“The opportunity was too cool to pass up, though,” he said. “You just have to get over that. It ended up being OK.”
Something else surpassed Dale’s expectations about the Putnam’s first rooftop concert last summer.
About 1,500 people, he said, showed up. The Putnam, which was hosting “The Magical History Tour: A Beatles exhibition,” at the time threw the concert in honor of the Beatles’ final public concert on top of Apple Corps headquarters on Jan. 30, 1969.
“It completely blew us away,” Dale said. “It was such a big draw that we were recreating it. Or trying to.”
Kim Findlay, the CEO and president of the Putnam Museum, called the view from the roof was “close to exhiliarting.”
"It was just joyful," she said.
Initially, Findlay had planned the concert as a one-time event. As soon as it ended with an encore of “Let it Be,” however, a plan was forming for another rooftop concert.
“That day, I had of people saying to me, ‘Oh, I hope you’re going to do that again,’” she said. “I heard it over and over.”
“It was such as huge success and people enjoyed it so much, including me, that we wanted to do it again.”
The second annual rooftop concert, set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, takes inspiration from Tom Petty’s 2008 Super Bowl halftime show and is tied to the museum’s current blockbuster exhibit, “Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame," which runs through June 3.
Quad-City based singer Jason Carl and other area musicians will pay tribute to Petty, who died on Oct. 2, 2017.
Carl performed at the inaugural rooftop concert and his band played a Tom Petty tribute show at the Redstone Room on New Year's Eve.
"He has always been one of my favorite songwriters since I was a kid," Carl said. "Covering someone like Tom Petty, you can tell people enjoy it."
Findlay said the event's organizers are better prepared for larger crowds this weekend. Last year, there were long lines for food and drinks.
"We know more of what to expect this time," Findlay said. "We're ready."
And she's not counting on this being the last time the Putnam hosts live music on its roof.
"I won't be surprised if there's a 3rd annual and beyond," she said.