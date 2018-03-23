The Brad Paisley concert scheduled for Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline has been canceled because of potential inclement weather in the Quad-City area.
The TaxSlayer Center announced the cancellation Friday afternoon.
According to a post on the TaxSlayer Center's Facebook page, "the decision was made in efforts to keep fans safe based on road conditions that are expected to be dangerous."
The show will not be rescheduled at this time.
Refunds will be available via the original point of purchase. For example, if your tickets were purchased online or over the phone via Ticketmaster, you will receive an automatic credit via your original method of purchase. If you purchased tickets at the TaxSlayer Center Box Office, you will should return to the box office.
Brad Paisley is currently on his "Weekend Warrior" world tour with special guests Dustin Lynch and Lindsay Ell. Upcoming tour stops include Columbus, Ohio, Nashville, Tennessee, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
For more info on the area's weather conditions, visit www.weather.gov/dvn/.
-- Amanda Hancock