It’s far from a masterpiece. But “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is an enjoyable romp that’s a worthy addition to the “Star Wars” canon.
I’m not much for add-ons when it comes to movies. Generally, I’d rather see a film in 2D than 3D, for example. Still, there’s a time and a place for extras. And I found that this is the perfect movie to watch from a D-Box seat (specifically designed to shake and toss the viewer around in perfect synchronization with what’s happening onscreen).
Alden Ehrenreich (“Hail, Caesar!”) is Han Solo, whom we first meet as he escapes an enslaved existence on his home planet. The young man who wants to be a pilot is accompanied by his first love Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke, “Me Before You”)
Han becomes involved with a troupe of smugglers including Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), who leads a plot to steal Coaxium hyper fuel.
Along the way, Han nearly meets his demise at the paws of a Wookiee named Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo.) He also wins an iconic prize in a card game he plays with a gambler named Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover.) Han also becomes acquainted with mobster Dryden Vos, (Paul Bettany) the head of the vicious Crimson Dawn.
Mostly, this is action galore, with battles throughout. Han starts with an escape attempt and continues these throughout the movie. I enjoyed this immensely. When has Han not been in escape mode using his street smarts and charm?
Always, Han longs for Qi’ra, even though he claims he’s a bad guy, in this story by Lawrence Kasdan (“Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and his son Jonathan Kasdan. The writing duo lets us see Han’s origins simultaneously with flashes of his future, with terrific nods to the prior movies that will please fans, including several bits of dialogue and a visual reference to “Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back” when Han is frozen in carbonite.
You can tell the performers are enjoying themselves. Ehrenreich, although he really doesn’t resemble Harrison Ford, does have the same attitude and gift of gab as the character we’ve come to love. Harrelson, as always, is terrific as the thief who may or may not be Han’s best friend.
Donald Glover, who has to be one of the most talented people walking the earth, with his acting, directing and musical careers, is hugely appealing as Lando. I’d like to see more of him in future episodes … hint, hint, Hollywood.
This is an entertaining popcorn movie for aficionados. And I’m one of them.